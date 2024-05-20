1Q24 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Operator: Good morning, and welcome to Movida's conference call to discuss the earnings of the 1Q24. Today, with us, we have Gustavo Moscatelli, CEO; Pedro de Almeida, CFO; and Camila Francischelli, IR Officer. This event is being streamed on Zoom and can be followed on the Company's website at ri.movida.com.br. We would like to inform that all participants will be watching the event during the Company's presentation, and you will also be able to send their questions on the platform, and questions are going to be answered by the management during this conference call, or by the Movida's Investor Relations team after the conference call has ended. I would like to remind you that the content presented is going to be in Portuguese with simultaneous translation in English. For those who wish to follow the audio of the presentation in English, please choose the language on the 'interpretation' icon on the bottom right of the platform. Once again, if you do not speak Portuguese and want to listen to the presentation in English, just press the 'interpretation' button on the bottom right corner of the platform and choose the language accordingly. As of now, participants are free to submit questions on the Zoom platform. All you have to do is to click on the Q&A button at the bottom of your screen and type your question. Before moving on, we would like to emphasize that any statements made during this conference call regarding the Company's business outlook, projections and operation and financial targets are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Movida's management and rely on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions since they refer to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. General economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors may affect the Company's future results, and may lead to results that will be materially different from those in the forward-looking statements. The results discussed in the presentation are adjusted for nonrecurring items, and reconciliations can be found in the earnings release and in the fundamentals table available on the Company's IR website. We will now turn the call to Mr. Gustavo Moscatelli. Please, you may go on. 1

Gustavo Moscatelli: Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Movida's 1Q24 Earnings Conference Call. I would like to start by thanking our more than 6,000 employees for their commitment and determination in delivering the results at the beginning of the year, which mark a new phase of positive results for Movida. Now, I am going to move on presenting the results, starting with slide 3. We are very excited to announce the results for the beginning of 2024, where we have delivered great results and record revenues, EBITDA, and operating margins. In the 1Q24, we delivered net revenue of R$3 billion, up 12% from the 1Q23. For the first time in history, we exceeded the R$1 billion EBITDA level in the quarter, ending the quarter with R$1.059 billion, a growth of 21% and EBIT of R$612 million, a growth of 26% over the same period last year. I would like to highlight the delivery of adjusted net profit of R$62 million, reversing last year's loss and the annualized return on invested capital for the quarter of 10.5%, up 2.5 over the 1Q23 and 1.8 p.p. higher than our average cost of debt. The results, combined with the level of operational efficiency show a significant change in level ahead 2023 and the start of the cycle of value creation for shareholders. On slide 4, we bring basically the priority work fronts for the Company. As a demonstration of our commitment to create value for shareholders, we formalized through guidance, the operational projections that are part of our focus on executing the strategic plans for 2024, and we already see important developments in all indicators. Starting with the Rent-a-Car segment, we started to readjust the daily rates and have already recorded a 12% increase in daily rates compared to previous years, significantly improving the eventual rates products. Even so over the next quarter, we will continue to adjust the event of product pricing. On monthly rates, we started working with them in April, and we will see the results as of the 2Q. As a result, we have made significant progress in profitability, demonstrated by the growth in yields from 3.5% in 2023 to 3.9% in 2024, represented by the consolidated rate of R$130. With the ongoing actions to adjust prices of eventual and monthly products, we are confident of reaching the year's guidance of a yield of 4.2%. On slide 5, we bring details on improvements in used car sales, where our priorities to increase productivity and efficiency of our stores by increasing our volume in retail sales and reducing discounts compared to the FIPE table. As you can see in the first chart, we sold 36 cars per store in the 1Q, up 29% compared to 2023, already exceeding the guidance of the year of 34 costs per store. Another important indicator is the efficiency of costs in relation to the FIPE table. In retail, we had a discount of 5.3%, that is better by 1 p.p. over 2023, and in wholesale, 16.1%, an improvement of 1.4 p.p. over 2023. In both sales channels, we have already achieved our guidance for the year. As you can see, we had significant improvement in profitability and efficiency in used cars, which is a result of the pricing and distribution tool for costs, both in retail and wholesale. In addition, we brought a new piece of information that has been very 2

important and will be a differentiator in the performance of used cars, which is the change in the inventory mix of cars as a result of the change in the fleet mix that we made over the year. Our current mix has a profile with greater liquidity and sales attractiveness, cheaper cars, and models with greater liquidity. As you can see, the average bid price of our cars in inventory has changed from 87,000 per car to 77,000 per car, and now duty contributing to the improvement in sales. On slide 6, we bring as priority, the greater allocation of capital in the GTF segment as it guarantees greater profitability and predictability in cash flow, as well as higher operating margins for the Company's consolidated results. From 2022 to the 1Q24, we moved from 45% to 58% of invested capital. If we continue in this pace, we are confident of reaching the guidance of 60% during the year. The second chart of the slide shows the strong contracted growth with annualized revenue of the 1Q24, reaching R$2.9 billion of annualized revenue, a growth of 13% compared to the 3Q. Also, I would like to highlight the EBITDA margin delivered in the 1Q of 74.3%. In addition to the results, we also bring the volume of costs in our balance sheet fixed assets that are being implemented. As you can see in the final chart, among the GTF cars that we have, we have more than R$1.2 billion to be implemented, that is, that was not generating revenue until March 2024. Out of this, R$395 million have already been paid for, that is, we already have an impact in financial expenses, but we have not yet had the revenue in EBITDA and income statement. The profile of the contract is very healthy. Average IRR of 14.5%, monthly yield of 3.1% with generates revenue of R$445 million per year. On slide 7, we bring the evolution of our EBITDA margin from rental activities since 2016, showing that now we have reached the best operating result since the IPO. This record level of margins reiterates the assertiveness of the actions implemented and reflect a significant improvement in the use of the invested capital and the cost and expense reduction actions that we have taken over the last year, positioning the Company for a new phase of value creation. In rental car, the margin EBITDA was 64.3%, demonstrating our new level of profitability in the segment. And in GTF, we reached an EBITDA margin of 74.3%, with consistency and diligence and focus on the signing of new contracts with very healthy margins. On slide 8, we bring our fleet movements. In the 1Q24, we saw an important opportunity to accelerate fleet turnover with more efficiency. We had a growth of 4,800 cars in GTF and kept discipline in the management of the Rent-a-Car fleet, with a reduction of 3,100 cars in the fleet after the end of high seasonality. The total fleet for the 1Q24 was 245,700 cars, virtually unchanged from the previous quarter. I would like to reinforce our focus on the efficiency of use of invested capital. In GTF, we grew the fleet by 3.7%, while revenue grew by 13%. In Rent-a-Car, the fleet was decreased by 3% and revenue grew by 11%. Disciplined allocation of capital supports our commitment to create value to shareholders through the efficiency of the capital invested. 3

On slide 9, we bring the evolution of the depreciation of our assets. Starting with the Rent-a-Car segment, we saw an improvement in the profile of our fleet due to the purchase mix with cars with a lower average price and commercial conditions with OEMs. This made the average depreciation to be R$6,400 per car per year, new cars depreciating between 8% and 9% a year. In GTF, annualized depreciation was 7,600 per car, keeping depreciation rates between 8% and 9% a year. Slide 10 shows the Company's financial consolidated results. Net revenue was R$3.22 billion, an increase of 21% compared to the 4Q22. And rental revenue grew by almost 12%. It's important to mention that our fleet grew by 7.6% quarter-on-quarter, which demonstrates productivity gains in our operations. EBITDA reached R$1.059 billion in the 1Q, an increase of 21% compared to the same period last year, and 19% over the previous quarter. EBITDA from rental grew even more by 29% compared to the same period last year. The growth in rental EBITDA was 68.3% in the 1Q24, an improvement of 5 p.p. compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year, which shows how right the actions implemented in the quarter were for all business lines. EBIT in the 1Q reached R$612 million, up 26% over the same period last year and 64% over 4Q23. Once again, I would like to highlight the delivery of our adjusted net profit, which reached R$62 million in the quarter, reversing the losses of previous quarters, and marking a new phase of positive results for Movida. On slide 11, we showed the results of all the efforts and changes the Company has been making through the evolution of our return of invested capital. In the 1Q, return on invested capital reached 10.5%, an important evolution compared to recent years, and showing an inflection point to deliver value to shareholders, exceeding the cost of debt by almost 2 p.p.. The evolution, combined with ongoing actions such as increasing the price of rent a car, greater productivity in used vehicles, and more capital allocation in GTF, will lead us to growing and sustainable levels of rights spread. Now I am going to turn the call to Camila, the Company's IR Officer, to present the results of each of our business units. Camila. Camila Francischelli: Thank you, Moscatelli. Good morning, everyone. Slide 13, we begin with the operational highlights for fleet management and outsourcing. As we said before, this line continues to gain representation in our consolidated operations. We closed 1Q24 with a total fleet of more than 135,000 cars, up 18% over the 1Q23. Our backlog for future revenue, which takes into account contracts of read-in operation, it's 5.8 billion, more than double that of last year compared to the 4Q23, growth was 28%. The next chart shows a total of more than 23,000 cars we have to deploy from contracts we signed during the 1Q24, growing 264% year-on-year. It's important to mention that the balance includes both the costs we have already brought and our one balance sheet that we showed in slide 6 and the cars that we are still negotiating or waiting for OEMs 4

to produce. The indicators show the potential growth of GTF for the coming quarters, ensuring greater predictability and stability in total rental results. On slide 14, we move on to GTF financial indicators. Net revenue was R$720 million in the 1Q24, up 34% over the 1Q23. Compared to the last result release, that was a 13% increase. In addition to the expansion in the operating fleet, we had sequential increases in revenue per cost, reaching R$2,380 in the 1Q24, up 5% quarter-on-quarter and 16% year-on-year. The quarter's EBITDA was the highest ever, up 48% on last year to R$535 million in 1Q24. As Moscatelli mentioned earlier, the segment's EBITDA margin also reached a record number of 74.3%, up more than 7 p.p. compared to the same period 2023. As a result of a healthy profile of results, EBITDA per car also reached a new high in 1Q24 with an average of R$1,583 per month or up 29% compared to 1Q23. On the next slide, 16, we show the Rent-a-Car operating highlights. Total fleet was 110,000 cars in March 2024, virtually stable compared to 2023. This shows discipline in the execution of capital after the seasonality of the segment. The average daily rate was R$130, up by almost 3.5% on 4Q23. It's important to remember the evolution we had in event-orates, which grew 12%, as mentioned before. In the bottom part, we have operating occupancy rates, which are related to store demand and efficiency, and rose by almost 2 p.p. over the close in the 1Q24, at levels about 80%. Total occupancy rates remained virtually stable compared to the 1Q23. Slide 17 shows the rental car financial highlights. Net revenue was EUR 752 million in the quarter, an increase of 9.5% compared to the 1Q23 and 11% over the 4Q. EBITDA of R$483 million in the quarter was up 13.5% on the 1Q23. Compared to the 4Q, growth was even higher, 27.5%. EBITDA margin for the 1Q reached a new level of profitability, 64.3%, the best adjusted measure reported for the Company. With growth of 2.3 points compared to the 1Q23. We also show the effectiveness of our actions to reduce costs and expenses. As a result of our efficiency, EBITDA per car was R$1,795 per month on average, up 12.4% in the 1Q. Compared to the 4Q, the increase was 15.3%. As shown before, revenue per car followed the upward trend and reached R$3,106 per month in the 1Q24. That, combined to the optimization of capital invested in the operation, led to a 0.4 p.p. increase in yields compared to the 1Q23, reaching 3.9% a month. On slide 19, we bring used car indicators. We maintain sustainable performance in the operation with an increase in sales volume to 23,000 cars sold in the quarter. This is a growth of 35% compared to the previous quarter, demonstrating the capacity of our installed structure. Net revenue amounted for more than R$1.5 billion in the quarter, up 4.3% over 1Q23 and 32% over 4Q23, reflect the evolution of our pricing. EBITDA margin remained at normal levels for this business line at 2.5% in the 1Q24. Now I am going to hand over to Pedro, our CFO. Pedro. 5

Pedro de Almeida: Thank you, Camila. Good morning, everyone. Going to slide 21. We go a little deeper into the profile of our balance sheet. The first chart shows the evolution of net debt, which in the end of 1Q24 amounted to R$12.6 billion. An important theory is a coverage of net debt by net assets, basically cars with low age and millage. We proved the strength in 2023, especially in the 1H24, when we reduced the Rent-a-Car fleet and allocated capital mainly to liability management, therefore, quickly transforming our debt costs. Our leverage was maintained at levels close to 3x throughout the year with 3.19x in the 1Q24. If we annualize the recurring EBITDA of the 1Q24, leverage would be 2.85x. And as we have already shown in previous slides, most of this potential is in-house, especially with new GTF contracts. I would like to emphasize the strength of our capital structure that enables us to continue to develop plan with leverage close to 3x with no need for additional capital via equity. In the lower left corner, the cash balance in 1Q24 was R$3.2 billion, which keeps us in a comfortable liquidity position, better payment terms and conditions negotiated with OEMs continue to help the Company's cash flow dynamics, and working capital management this quarter. Our net debt and supplier lines are stable compared to 1Q24 over 4Q23, even with a slight increase of our net assets. On slide 22, we show our debt maturity schedule. In 1Q24, we issued a bond in $500 million maturing in 2029 to pay short-term more expensive debt. In addition, we carried out bilateral extension initiatives in the amount of R$1.4 billion, extending maturities of 2024, 2025, 2026 to 2027, 2028, 2029. The initiatives combined favor our maturity schedule and enable us to reduce financial expenses by approximately R$16.5 million per year, as we are swapping short-term debt of CDI plus 2.8% a year with longer debt at CDI plus 2.3% a year. These new issues demonstrate the diversification of funding sources and the support that the credit market gives to our strategic plans. Finally, I would like to remind you that the Company continues to have the best credit risk rating AAA by Fitch Ratings agency. I turn the floor back to Gustavo to conclude the presentation. Thank you very much. Gustavo Moscatelli: Thanks, Pedro. Finally, on slide 23, I would like to reinforce Movida's new phase. As you have seen throughout the presentation, the development of operation efficiency, combined with a solid balance sheet, has enabled us to return to positive net profit at the beginning of 2024, and also an increased return on capital investments throughout the year. Strategic priorities for 2024 are being pursued with discipline. At Rent-a-Car, we will continue to focus on repricing eventual and monthly rental rates. The first phase of price adjustments in eventual rates had an immediate effect on profitability and yield. And we will continue with price increases in monthly rates as from the 2Q. 6

In GTF, we continue to focus on prioritizing allocation of capital in the segment, seeking even better gains in margin and with discipline in signing new contracts with the right profitability. In used cars at the beginning of the year, we saw the capacity to sell at our stores with a physical structure in place and no need to open new stores throughout the year. In the 1Q, we already saw an increase in the volume of sales per store, reaching 36 cars per month, and with discounts going down compared to the FIPE table. In addition, we will keep discipline in the balance sheet with healthy leverage for the business and a cost of debt that allows value to be created to shareholders without need for additional capital, as Pedro just mentioned. Finally, I would just like to say that I am very excited about the Company's achievements in this new phase. The indicators give us the confidence to continue working with great discipline in the execution of our strategic plans and focus on operational excellence to extract maximum value from our assets. This enabled us to generate the right value to our shareholders, the satisfaction of our customers in an equation that guarantees sustainable continued development of our business. I am certain that we are on the right track and confident about what we have to deliver. Now, we are going to open to your questions. Thank you very much. Operator: Thank you. Movida's Conference Call is now open to your questions, initially just for analysts and investors. So, analysts and investors, if you have a question please click on Raise hand at the bottom part of your screen right now or at any time. If your question is answered before it is your turn, please press Lower hand to leave the queue. When you ask your question, please, speak close to your mics so that everybody can hear you clearly. Participants can also send questions in writing on the platform by clicking the Q&A button at the bottom of your screen. Please, wait while we collect the questions from analysts and investors. Victor Mizusaki, Bradesco: Good morning. Congratulations on your results. I have two questions. One about the guidance yield of 4.2% at the Rent-a-Car, and now in the 1Q, you are already at 3.9%. We did our math considering the increase of 2% and the guidance that theoretically the daily rate to get to 4.2% should be R$140, and if you think about the remainder of the year and considering that we do not have too many eventual rates, a monthly should go up by 6%. Our first question is, is the rationale correct? Can you talk a bit about what is going on in April? And also, a question about net debt-to-EBITDA ratio. If we annualize the numbers of the 1Q, 2.85%. What should we expect in terms of net debt-to-EBITDA ratio for 2024. Should we expect by the end of the year to get to below 3x the ratio? 7

Gustavo Moscatelli: Hello, Victor, this is Moscatelli speaking. Good morning. Thanks for your questions. Starting with the yield guidance, your rationale is absolutely spot on. We started working with rates on eventual products. As you mentioned in the 1Q, we are able to pass on about 12% compared to last quarter, but the work has not finished yet. Although in your math, you are talking about another 6% on monthly rates to reach the guidance. Of course, we are testing elasticity of demand, but we see room at least so far to increase event of rates even further. And we are doing and we will do that along the 2Q. In parallel, the monthly rate, we started working on that in April, already had results. I can already tell you that half of the percentage you mentioned was already captured in April. So, the guidance, as I mentioned in the presentation, has not much risk, and we can have even positive surprises. We do not want to say much because we are not there yet, but we are working hard, and I think all the tools developed last year are being extremely valuable for us to be able to adjust our prices at the Rent-a-Car without hurting demand and keeping at very high levels, as you could see in the segment's revenue and EBITDA leverage. We closed the quarter, the 1Q, with stable leverage compared to the previous quarter. We had an expectation that leverage was going to go up, but the volume of sales increased by 35%. So, the cash flow dynamics is very positive and so is productivity. So, EBITDA is going up, sales are going up. And with that, leverage is probably going to be stable in the 2Q. And as of the 2H24, we are going to start seeing a downward trend. We have not given you any guidance for leverage for the end of the year. But more than guidance, we see a trend, and in the 2H24, we are probably going to see a lower leverage ratio and stability for the 2Q. I don't know if I answered all of your questions, but you can also ask a follow up question. Victor Mizusaki, Bradesco: Thank you, Gustavo. They were answered. Guilherme Mendes, JPMorgan: Hello, everyone. Moscatelli, Pedro, Camila, thanks for taking my questions. Two questions. First, used car market. If you could give us a bit of color about the dynamics of the sale of used assets, prices. The trends are not so clear in the market. So, how do you see, not only the 1Q, but April onwards and expectations for the coming months? Second, EBITDA margin. I understand that you have a nonrecurring item of reversal of provisions. I do not know exactly where they were allocated, but the straightforward question is, what kind of margin should we consider for segments in a recurring manner as of the 2H24? 8

Gustavo Moscatelli: Hi, Guilherme, this is Moscatelli speaking, thanks for your questions. I am going to start with the used cars. I think we saw an important development in the 1Q, not only in volume of sales, but also productivity and efficiency of sales, trying to decrease discounts from FIPE tables, which naturally translate into higher profitability and creation of value to shareholders. We increased sales per store by 30% compared to 2023. We have reached 36 cars per store with discounts way below last year and already within guidance. For April, we have not disclosed numbers, but what I can tell you is that April for all the indicators is even better. Number of sales was better than 36, and discount was lower than what we disclosed, both in retail and wholesale. So, the dynamics of sales in used cars is very good. And I think there are reasons for that. One, volumes and no adjustments that we made in the used car structure. We changed the team, incentives, a new pricing and distribution tool to capture the best value of each car per region. So, I think there's a lot of science behind that. And there is one thing: we are starting to enjoy the inventory that we have available for sale. This is new information, but it's very relevant. You see, the average tickets of cars available for sale went down from 87,000 to 77,000. So, more liquid, higher demand, and this is just the start. Most of the cars we bought last year to change the fleet mix, especially in the rental cars, are still to come to the used car inventory. So, the dynamics, I think, cannot deteriorate. As I mentioned, April was even better. And we think this is going to stay due to the changes made. EBITDA margin. We disclosed the bonus reversal, but I think it has to do with the credibility of the Company and transparency. Now, the number is irrelevant in our consolidated figures. You are talking about approximately R$20 million in the month. In the quarter, this is even less. We just had the disclosure in the month because we had the margin of the first 2 months. So, when you do the math and the numbers do not match, this is strange. But in consolidated figures, this is not even 1.5%. It's quite irrelevant, but it has to do with the Company's transparency and credibility before the market. Business margins, as you asked, we do not see them going down. The margin comes from improvements from the business top line in the rent car, improvement in yields, the quality of GTF contracts with 3.1% yield and cost management that started last year, as we mentioned before, and it's still going on. There's a lot to capture in costs and expenses. So, we see no reason for crushers on margins, quite the opposite, we think we can further improve the numbers disclosed in all segments. Guilherme Mendes, JP Morgan: Very clear, Moscatelli. Thank you and have a good day. 9