We are proud to present the work developed throughout the year by our Movida team, which has welcomed me so well since I took over as president in April 2023. I would like to start by thanking our people for their work and engagement on this journey. We fulfill our commitment to execute, with agility and discipline, this phase of long-term strategic planning, focused on operational excellence to build the foundations to maximize the Company's value generation.

In the last three years, Movida has changed levels, doubling its fleet, tripling sales and acquiring scale, with large investments in expanding its structure, increasing its facilities and adopting cutting-edge technology for better customer experience. With the scale achieved due to this significant growth, we focused on increasing profitability through our internal operations, increasing efficiency in processes, systems, controls and activities, benefiting all lines of business.

We are a service provider whose main asset is the car. Therefore, we strive throughout the year to increase the productivity of this asset, making the largest possible part of the fleet available to customers and generating healthy and