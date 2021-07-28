Movida Participações S A : 2Q21 Earnings Release

2T21 Earnings release MOVIDA HAS NEW RECORDS: NET INCOME OF R$ 174 MILLION WITH FINAL FLEET OF 134 THOUSAND CARS General Highlights Consolidated Net Revenue of R$1.211 billion on the 2Q21 with net revenue from rental of R$538 million , records for a quarter ;

Net Revenue R$1.211 billion net revenue from rental of R$538 million quarter Consolidated EBITDA of R$388 million in 2Q21, with a margin of 32,1%, evolution of 17.6 p.p on the consolidated margin , when compared with 2Q20;

in 2Q21, with a margin of 32,1%, evolution of , when compared with 2Q20; Net income of R$174 million in the 2Q21 , an increase of 6.556% when compared with 2Q20;

, an increase of 6.556% when compared with 2Q20; Total fleet of 134 thousand cars, an increase of 29 thousand cars when compared with 2Q20;

an of when compared with 2Q20; ROE of 19.4% and ROIC of 11.4%, both LTM , are the highest ever registred. Evolution of 9.0 p.p and 2.4 p.p., respectively, compared with 2Q20;

ROIC of 11.4%, both LTM the highest Cashflow of R$3.4 billion is a liquidity record , suficient coverage for the next 4 years of debt amortization;

is a , suficient coverage for the next 4 years of debt amortization; Unanimous approval of the business combination between Movida and CS Frotas by minority shareholders on 07/26. Highlights per Business Lines RAC: Total fleet growth of 12.5 thousand cars compared to 2Q20, reaching 78.5 thousand cars, the largest fleet ever, preparing the bases for an upcoming high season. Fleet Management: Total fleet growth of 16.1 thousand cars versus 2Q20, reaching 55.8 thousand cars, contributing to the highest EBITDA ever achieved, reaching 128 million. Seminovos: Record in the average ticket of R$ 54.5 thousand, with an expansion of 34.4% compared to 2Q20 and with a record gross margin of 24%, reaching a record EBITDA of 120 million and a margin of 17.8%, also registering 12.5 thousand cars sold in 2Q20.

Approval of CS Frotas Incoporation High standard of governance with decision by minority shareholders; Unanimous vote on all voting items. CS FROTAS Leading Fleet Management company in the public sector with 24 thousand cars; 42% fleet growth on the last 12 months; Highest industry profitability with 12% ROIC; MERGER WITH CS FROTAS ANTICIPATES GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY. 2

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT We present the strong results for the second quarter, that show the maturity achieved by Movida in recent months. We ended the quarter with a total fleet of 134 thousand cars, with a net addition of 12 thousand cars compared to the previous quarter, and 29 thousand compared to 2Q20. We had records on the net revenue of R$1.2 billion and EBITDA of R$388 million, with a consolidated margin of 32.1%, and an evolution of 17.6 p.p. compared to 2Q20. We achieved a record profit of R$174 million. This performance consolidates a new level of profitability combined with growth. Our wide and diversified alliance with automakers, always with a long-term vision, allowed us to present fleet growth during the quarter, when we received around 28 thousand cars, which 23 thousand cars were Movida and 5 thousand were CS Frotas. We are implementing more and more SUVs in our fleet, in line with our customers' desires. Movida's flexible fleet strategy since the beginning of the pandemic has proven to be assertive, allowing the company to adjust its offer according to the demand in each of its business lines. On RAC, the second quarter showed volatility culminating in a strong recovery in June after a start under quarantine, reaching 4.6 million days, with a total fleet of 78,453 cars. Our average ticket reached R$84.10, up 41.3% when compared to 2Q20, the peak of quarantine. The RAC reached a net revenue of R$342 million and EBITDA of R$198 million. Technological initiatives such as Web Check- in continue to contribute to a high occupancy rate, 79.6% in 2Q21. The month of June ended with reservations and price indicators pointing to a strong high season in the third quarter. We managed to grow our fleet on Fleet Management, reaching 55,776 cars, reaching an average rental ticket of R$1,309, 4% higher than in 2Q20. We achieved records of net revenue, R$196 million and EBITDA, R$128 million. As anticipated, the EBITDA margin evolved in the quarterly comparison, reaching a level of 65% in the quarter. We continue with a backlog of 9,000 cars to be implemented at the end of the quarter, ensuring strong growth in the coming quarters. These indicators demonstrate the focus on the company's strategy to grow and increase profitability, where the Zero Km product plays a strategic role. We had a net revenue in Used Cars of R$673 millions and a record in the average sales ticket, reaching R$55 thousand per car. The sale of 12.5 thousand vehicles contributed to the record of R$120 million in EBITDA, as well as a record in the gross margin, which reached the level of 24%. The Company's pricing strategy and execution capacity contributed to the strong result of Used Cars in the quarter. This scenario of high gross margins in Used Cars sales exerts downward pressure on the depreciation of the existing fleet. The strong impact of the pandemic on the automakers' supply chain, makes the production of cars still fall short of market needs, leading the scenario of high prices and low depreciation to last longer than expected. We continue to focus heavily on the experience and engagement for our customers. In the quarter, the number of new customers has already increased, and in the last twelve months we reached the number of more than 3

350 thousand new CPFs (Individual Taxpayer Registry) in our base. The web check-insystem has shown exponential growth and contributes to the high NPS rates presented. We received the "Best of ESG" award from Exame magazine. Among the 17 leading companies with the best social and environmental practices in the country in their industrys, we won the award in the mobility industry. At the end of 2Q21, the company had a cash position of 3.4 billion and the strong operating result led to a reduction in leverage to 2.9x in the quarter. We continued with the debt prepayment exercise and in the total for the first half of the year, amortizations reached R$ 1.8 billion, making the debt coverage reach 4 years of amortization. The new amortization profile, with no refinancing pressure in the short term, together with the strong cash position, allow the company to execute its growth plan. The last few weeks have consolidated a quarter of transformation for Movida. Today, we release a record second quarter while, for the first time, we show the numbers of the new consolidated company, after the unanimous approval by the minority shareholders of the business combination with CS Frotas. A transaction executed with the highest standards of Governance and that generates value for all shareholders. CS Frotas is the sixth largest Fleet Management company in the country and number 1 in the public sector. With a fleet of 24.5 thousand cars, Net Revenue of R$140 million, EBITDA of R$75 million and Net Income of R$24 million as of 2Q21, CS Frotas is, among the major players, the most profitable and the one that grows the most. In addition, CS Frotas currently has a backlog of 4.000 thousand cars to be deployed, which ensures rapid growth in the short term. This combined company, Movida plus CS Frotas, is born with 159 thousand cars, Net Revenue of R$ 1.3 billion, EBITDA of R$ 463 million and Net Income of R$ 198 million, in a pro forma 2Q21 results, with growth in different markets, widening margins and a strong ability to adapt to complex scenarios. As it is a sister company, the integration and capture of synergies estimated at R$ 40 million/year will take place efficiently and quickly, generating even more value for investors. We would like to extend our gratitude to all of our 3,994 employees and their families, who have helped and continually help us to achieve our results, and to our customers, shareholders, creditors and suppliers. With vaccination gaining speed, we continue to be more and more excited about greater mobility and new business development opportunities. This quarter's results consolidate the focus on execution and the company's ability to adapt to complex scenarios. We are ready for a new stage of profitable growth!!! Renato Franklin CEO 4

MAIN INDICATORS NOTE: The values for 1Q20 and 4Q20 are in accordance with the new accounting standard IFRS16. Historical values already published have not changed. Additionally, as of 4Q19, the Company reversed the adoption of the accounting standards of CPC 48 / IFRS 9 - Financial instruments and CPC 47 / IFRS 15 - Revenue from contracts with customers. Credit card fees are now accounted for as operating rather than financial. The history was adjusted for comparability in the last two cases. Additionally, the tables below do not include the adjustments arising from the impairment of financial and non-financial assets recognized in 1Q20 and reversed in 4Q20 due to the effect of Covid-19 and include the impairment balances consumed throughout 2020 as used car costs . The reconciliation of these amounts with the amounts presented in the audited financial statements is presented in item 14 Appendices. Financial Highlights (R$ million) 2Q19 2Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Chg. 2T21 x Chg. 2T21 x Chg. 2T21 x 2T19 2T20 1T21 Gross Revenue 1.038,5 1.093,6 876,3 1.285,2 23,8% 17,5% 46,7% Net Revenue 990,4 1.047,8 804,9 1.211,5 22,3% 15,6% 50,5% Net Revenue from Rentals 372,6 298,7 530,3 538,0 44,4% 80,1% 1,5% Net Revenue from the Sale of Assets 617,8 749,1 274,5 673,5 9,0% -10,1% 145,4% Adjusted EBIT 96,1 49,8 242,3 315,5 228,3% 533,5% 30,2% Adjusted EBIT Margin¹ 25,8% 16,7% 45,7% 58,6% +32,9 p.p +42,0 p.p +13,0 p.p Adjusted EBIT Margin² 9,7% 4,8% 30,1% 26,0% +16,3 p.p +21,3 p.p -4,1 p.p Adjusted EBITDA 151,4 151,3 304,5 388,5 156,6% 156,8% 27,6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin¹ 40,6% 50,7% 57,4% 72,2% +31,6 p.p +21,6 p.p +14,8 p.p Adjusted EBITDA Margin² 15,3% 14,4% 37,8% 32,1% +16,8 p.p +17,6 p.p -5,8 p.p Adjusted Net Income 41,5 2,6 109,5 173,9 319,0% 6588,5% 58,8% Adjusted Net Margin¹ 11,1% 0,9% 20,6% 32,3% +21,2 p.p +31,5 p.p +11,7 p.p Adjusted Net Margin² 4,2% 0,2% 13,6% 14,4% +10,2 p.p +14,1 p.p +0,8 p.p Adjusted ROIC LTM 10,3% 9,0% 8,4% 11,4% +1,1 p.p +2,4 p.p +3,0 p.p Adjusted ROE LTM 11,0% 10,4% 12,3% 19,4% +8,4 p.p +9,0 p.p +7,1 p.p Spread ROIC vs Cost of Debt +4,8 p.p +4,6 p.p +5,6 p.p +8,3 p.p +3,5 p.p +3,7 p.p +2,7 p.p On Net Revenue from Rentals ² On Total Net Revenue Operational Highlights 2Q19 2Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Chg. 2T21 x Chg. 2T21 x Chg. 2T21 x 2T19 2T20 1T21 Total fleet - end of period 105.750 105.698 122.608 134.229 26,9% 27,0% 9,5% Total fleet - end of period - RAC 70.609 66.025 70.213 78.453 11,1% 18,8% 11,7% Total fleet - end of period - GTF 35.141 39.673 52.395 55.776 58,7% 40,6% 6,5% Number of RAC Stores 155 150 167 168 8,4% 12,0% 0,6% Number of RAC Service Points 187 184 195 199 6,4% 8,2% 2,1% Number of Used Cars Stores 64 66 70 73 14,1% 10,6% 4,3% Number of daily rentals - RAC (in thousands) 3.744 3.462 5.067 4.618 23,4% 33,4% -8,9% Number of daily rentals - GTF (in thousands) 2.547 3.047 3.862 4.544 78,4% 49,2% 17,7% Gross average monthly revenue per 1.785 1.348 2.131 2.034 13,9% 50,8% -4,6% operational average fleet - RAC (R$) Net average monthly revenue per 1.295 1.261 1.231 1.309 1,1% 3,8% 6,3% operational average fleet - GTF (R$) Number of Cars Sold 16.066 18.465 5.356 12.462 -22,4% -32,5% 132,7% 5

