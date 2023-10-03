Earnings Release 2Q23 and 1H23

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

We have arrived at mid-2023 with important advances in the new phase of our strategic planning. The execution is being performed with great agility and discipline, enabling is to deliver results and improvements earlier than planned. We continue to show continuous growth across all business segments, with a focus on operational efficiency to maximize the generation of value on invested capital.

A key metric for improving our profitability, has been the significant change to the size of the fleet. We closed 2Q23 with 204 thousand fleet cars, a reduction of 8.9 thousand cars compared to 1Q23 and 20 thousand cars in the semester. At RAC, we reduced the fleet by 21,000 cars, 8,000 of which in 2Q23, releasing around R$608 million in invested capital. With a focus on optimizing the fleet, we achieved a productivity gain of 6.0p.p. in total occupancy compared to 2Q22, which was 70.7%.

The Company's net revenue totaled R$2.5 billion in 2Q23, growing 11.1% compared to 2Q22, with EBITDA of R$890 million, in line with 2Q22. Leasing results were even stronger, with net revenue of R$1.2 billion, up 23% compared to 2Q22 and a rental EBITDA of R$794 million, expanding 13% in the same period. The long-term contracts (GTF) segment continues to grow and increase its contribution to our consolidated results, at the end of the semester this segment already represents 64% of operating profit (EBIT) versus 45% a year ago.

At the lines of business level, in 2Q23 we witnessed in Rent-a-Car (RAC) increasing in total occupancy rate reaching a high level of 70.7%. The segment's total fleet ended the quarter with 90 thousand cars, reducing 8,000 in the quarter. Net revenue in 2Q23 was R$675.6 million, growing 15.5% year-on-year with an average daily rate of R$123, growing 7% in the period and EBITDA was R$381.8 million.

In Fleet Management and Outsourcing (GTF) segment we continue to grow by signing new contracts, reflecting the high demand in the market. We ended 2Q23 with 114,000 cars of which 101,000 in our operating fleet, a 16% growth over the last year. Net revenue from GTF was R$558.1 million with EBITDA of R$411.7 million, an growth of 31% year-on-year, reflecting the work on pricing our portfolio and selectiveness in our growth. In the current quarter, the GTF fleet represented 56% of our total fleet and we expect to continue increasing the share of long- term products, bringing more predictability and resilience to the consolidated results.

We transformed the level of the Used Cars Sales operation with the sale of 19 thousand cars in the quarter, with an average sale price practically stable at R$67 thousand compared to 2Q22, generating R$1.2 billion in revenue. The EBITDA margin grew to 7.7% in 2Q23 compared to 5.9% in the previous quarter, which demonstrates our appropriate policy on depreciation rates.

As to financial management initiatives, we made a structural change in our debt portfolio. In 1H23, we early settled local and foreign debts of R$3.3 billion, including the repurchase of our bonds. In addition, we the payables to suppliers on the balance sheet by approximately R$1.3 billion compared to 4Q22, resulting from a negative net capex of approximately R$712 million in the semester.

Within the scope of management improvements, we made important changes to the Company's organizational structure. We listed 19 priority projects for 2023, eight of which were delivered in the first half, which are already underway with intensive use of technology to improve controls, processes, governance and productivity.