About this report
3
Materiality Process
5
Message from the CEO
7
2023 Highlights
10
Organizational profile
13
Intellectual and organizational capital
23
Strategy and management
24
Intangible assets
33
Corporate governance
35
Risk management
45
Manufactured Capital
49
Operational performance
50
Financial Capital
52
Outcomes
53
Human Capital
54
Internal public
55
Contents
Social and Relationship Capital
63
Stakeholder Engagement
64
Customers
65
Suppliers
68
Communities
69
Natural Capital
71
Commitments
72
Annex GRI and SASB
83
GRI and SASB content summary
115
2
About this report
GRI 2-2 I 2-3 I 2-4 I 2-5
3
The sixth annual Integrated Report published by Movida presents
The preparation of this report took into account::
to all company stakeholders its performance, challenges faced
and achievements in the operational, economic-financial and
socio-environmental spheres. This document, published in
May 2024, covers the operations of Movida Participações and
its subsidiaries - Movida Car Rental, Drive On Holidays and CS
Participações, which encompasses CS Frotas and is in line with the
Financial Statements (FS).
Integrated Reporting
Sasb standards, from
Guidelines, from the
International Financial
The content presented herein was established based on a review
International Integrated
Reporting Standards
of the materiality process carried out in 2022 (see below).
Reporting Council (IIRC);
(IFRS);
Access here.
Access here.
Following a process coordinated by the Sustainability Committee,
the content1 of this document was subject to assurance, conducted
by KPMG, whose verification report is attached at the end of the
text. The work included an analysis of preparation, structure and
content processes, based on the Content and Quality Principles of
the Global Reporting Initiative's Sustainability Reporting Standards
(GRI-Standards) and CPC Guideline 09 - Integrated Reporting, which
correlates to the Basic Conceptual Framework of Integrated Reporting,
developed by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).
Principles of the UN
Sustainable Development
There is no omission of any mandatory information or aspects of the
Global Compact;
Goals (SDGs), also from UN;
Integrated Report. The content was validated by the Board of Directors
Access here.
and Access here.
and the Sustainability Committee, with integrated thinking being the
basis for the development and verification point of the document in
the assessment process, ensuring its completeness (integrity).
In order to share comments regarding this publication, we keep
available the email sustentabilidade@movida.com.br.
1. Except for indicators GRI 305-1,305-2,305-3,305-4 and 305-5 (Greenhouse Gas Emissions) according to contractual terms. These indicators are audited by specialized consulting
and published in the Public Emission Registration, and will be updated in the next cycle of integrated report.
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)
standards - compliant with
Standard 2021;
Acesse here.
Recommendations from Task
Force on Climate-Related
Financial Disclosures - TCFD.
Access here.
4
Materiality Process
GRI 3-1 I 3-2
Movida's Materiality Matrix results from a process conducted in 2022, which included four stages:
- Analysis of studies, policies and secondary sources to raise issues in the area and business.
- Direct consultation with stakeholders to map perceptions and prioritize issues, which involved 3,346 people, including customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, investors, financiers, communities, civil society organizations, the press and companies in the sector. Thirteen company officers/directors and sector experts were also interviewed.
- Evaluation of results and organization of topics, relating them to indicators, commitments and agendas.
- Final approval of the listing by senior management.
The 2022 Global Risks Report of the World Economic Forum, the UN Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) and the parameters of the Sustainability Accounting
Standards Board (SASB) were also considered in the work.
As an improvement to this process, in 2023 a Stakeholder Engagement Policy was developed, with a view to expanding Movida's intentions with the theme of positive impact on communities.
5
Ethics, corporate governance and responsibility in the value chain
Customer experience
Description
Global Compact
We develop our employees, valuing their contributions and achievements, ensuring healthy working relationships that promote diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities.
Climate strategy and environmental
management
Related SDG
Why is it material?
Materiality process
GRI 3-2
Click on the icons to learn more about material themes
Development, inclusion and appreciation of employees
Economic-financial performance
We have human capital as a relevant theme both for efficiency and for the sustainability of the business and also as an element of competitive differentiation. Attracting, qualifying and retaining employees, diversity and promoting a proper work environment are critical aspects of stability and productivity in operations. At the same time, we generate jobs in various parts of the country, promoting economic development and local income and promoting employees.
Who is prioritized
Capitals
Road safety and
Shareholders and directors, Employees,
Human
inclusive mobility1
Investors and financiers, Officers
Innovation
Items linked to variable
Related risks
GRI and SASB Contents
compensation of executives
Turnover, Training, Employee
Operational and compliance risks
3-3 | 202-1 | 202-2 | 401-1 | 401-2 | 401-3 | 402-1 |
Positive impact on communities2
satisfaction, Succession, Diversity,
403-1 | 403-2 | 403-3 | 403-4 | 403-5 | 403-6 | 403-
Organizational climate
7 | 403-8 | 403-9 | 403-10 | 404-1 | 404-2 | 404-3 |
405-1 | 405-2 | 407-1
1. The "Road safety and inclusive mobility" aspect is part of Movida's material themes due to the importance of this theme and the Company's potential to act as an agent that induces education and awareness.
2. The topic "Positive impact on communities" becomes part of our materiality in this cycle, fulfilling our commitment with the communities in which we operate and the positive impacts we cause as job and income generators, as well as our corporate responsibility.
6
Message from the CEO
GRI 2-22
Gustavo Moscatelli
7
We are proud to present the work developed throughout the year by our Movida team, which has welcomed me so well since I took over as president in April 2023. I would like to start by thanking our people for their work and engagement on this journey. We fulfill our commitment to execute, with agility and discipline, this phase of long-term strategic planning, focused on operational excellence to build the foundations to maximize the Company's value generation.
In the last three years, Movida has changed levels, doubling its fleet, tripling sales and acquiring scale, with large investments in expanding its structure, increasing its facilities and adopting cutting-edge technology for better customer experience. With the scale achieved due to this significant growth, we focused on increasing profitability through our internal operations, increasing efficiency in processes, systems, controls and activities, benefiting all lines of business.
We are a service provider whose main asset is the car. Therefore, we strive throughout the year to increase the productivity of this asset, making the largest possible part of the fleet available to customers and generating healthy and
sustainable returns in the long term. In this work, we optimized deployment and demobilization procedures and managed to reduce the unproductive fleet rate at our service points, gaining in total more than 20 days of availability in our total Rent a Car fleet.
We have expanded the use of digital resources at Rent a Car service points and in relationships with managers in the Fleet Management
and Outsourcing segment, accelerating and improving customer journeys at all stages of their relationship with us. We also expanded the productivity of the network of used vehicles service points. We began to provide more security and agility in the service provided during the rental in the first year of operation of our tracking company with telemetry and 24- hour assistance, SAT We opened Moover, a brand aimed exclusively at driving professionals, such as app and utility drivers for retail deliveries, with five service points open in the capital of São Paulo. Moover employees are specialized in the needs of this type of audience.
8
Our management efficiency evolved from reorganizations carried out in several areas of the Company, increasing internal governance to provide greater comfort in the decision-making process. Faced with a macroeconomic scenario impacted by high interest rates, the Financial Board led extensive restructuring work. This action had significant impact on improving our profitability.
We ended 2023 with net revenue of R$10.3 billion, which represented an increase of 11.2% compared to the previous year. Our Ebitda, of R$3.5 billion, was 5% higher than that of 2022. Furthermore, we kept a robust cash balance of R$3 billion, which puts us in a safe and comfortable position to continue executing our
At the beginning of 2023, we chose 19 priority projects for the year, with intensive use of technology, of which 18 were completed
by December, with benefits in improving processes, controls, governance and productivity. Automation is among the relevant vectors
to increase our operational efficiency and tool reliability, with a view to ensuring the maximization of marginal profitability.
Our commitment to innovation and ESG principles is at the height of a B certification company and listed in the ISE and with goals approved by SBTi. In 2023, in addition to the advances made in our activities, we received the ESG Award from the Business Development Agency (AGFE), at Ambiental in recognition of
Our commitment to innovation and ESG principles is at the height of a B certification company and listed in the ISE and with goals approved by SBTi.
strategic planning.
In this context, we increased the share of the Fleet Management and Outsourcing (GTF) segment in our total revenues to 46%, a process that we will continue due to the predictability and resilience it provides. This discipline in capital allocation generates relevant improvement in consolidated results, bringing ample opportunities due to an underpenetrated potential market.
Carbon Free. We were also recognized at COP28, with a decarbonization case within the scope of the Net Zero Ambition Movement of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact. Another example was the approval of our short-term climate targets by Science Based Targets (STBi). Already focusing on diversity, throughout the year we kept our commitment to the 'Equity is a Priority' movement, of the UN Global Compact.
All achievements obtained throughout the year reflect the solidity of a corporate culture dedicated to excellence. This is the result of the work of each of our 6,425 employees, whom
i thank for their competence, professionalism and high level of engagement in transforming our strategic planning into real actions to obtain results, always ensuring an attitude of integrity, ethics and interest to contribute to sustainable development.
In 2023 we reached management maturity, laying the foundations to show consistent value generation combined with growth levels with discipline in the coming years. As our purpose states, we want to continue delivering the best of cars so that our customers, suppliers, investors and society in general can live the best in life. We are ready!
Gustavo Moscatelli
Movida CEO
9
2023 Highlights
10
