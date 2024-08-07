(A free translation of the original in Portuguese) INTERIM ACCOUNTING INFORMATION 2Q24

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese) QUARTERLY INFORMATION 2Q24 Contents Management Report 3 Statements of financial position 29 Statements of income 30 Statements of comprehensive income 31 Statements of changes in equity 32 Statements of cash flows - indirect method 33 Statements of value added 34 Notes to the parent company and consolidated financial statements 35 Independent auditor's report on the parent company and consolidated financial statements 104 Monitoring of projections and estimates disclosed by the Company 103 Statement of the Executive Board on the parent company and consolidated financial statements 105 Statement of the Executive Board on the Independent Auditor's Report 106

ADJUSTED NET PROFIT¹ OF R$80 MM IN 2Q24 AND R$142 MILLION IN 1H24 ROIC OF 11.7% AND HIGHER VALUE CREATION Net Revenue Consolidated All time high! R$ 3.436 bn Rental +30.3% R$1.608 bn EBIT² Consolidated All time high! R$ 654 mn Rental R$ 648 mn +53.8% Adjusted Net Profit¹ R$ 80 mn Net Profit R$ 43 mn Variations 2Q24 vs 2Q23 EBITDA Consolidated All time high! R$ 1.149bn Rental +41.8% R$1.125 bn Average Fleet Total 246 K Operational +14.0% 213 K ROIC 11.7% +R$96mn +$60mn +3.7 p.p. vs. 2023 ¹Net profit adjusted by: a) In 2Q24, excludes the negative effects after tax: i) R$20 million from the impact of the climate disaster in Rio Grande do Sul; ii) R$15 million after the expiration of the swap contracts related to the foreign bond operation, which are being recognized in the results on a monthly basis until the expiration of the bond contract. The cash effect of this operation took place in Nov/23, and the recognition in the income statement of this amount, recorded in "other comprehensive income" in shareholders' equity, is included in financial expenses; iii) R$ 3 million from the prepayment and repurchase of debt securities; and b) in 2Q23, it excludes the negative net effect of the bond repurchase operations on the financial expenses of the period (R$ 2 million after tax). ²EBIT adjusted by the negative effect of R$27 mm from the impact of the climate disaster in Rio Grande do Sul.

2Q24 Earnings Release HIGHLIGHTS BY BUSINESS LINE Fleet Management and Outsourcing (GTF) Rent-a-Car (RAC)¹ Used Cars Prioritizing capital allocation in GTF Net Revenue of R$816 million, up 46.2% vs. 2Q23; EBITDA of R$620 million, up 50.6% vs. 2Q23; EBITDA margin of 76.0%, up 2.2 p.p. vs. 2Q23; and Total fleet of 138,000 cars in GTF, up 5.3% vs. 4Q23. More predictable and stable results with 61% of the Company's gross fixed assets on GTF compared to 56% in 2023. RAC: Evolution in the restructuring of daily rates and yields Net Revenue of R$749 million, up 15.8% vs. 2Q23; EBITDA of R$484 million, up 31.0% vs. 2Q23; EBITDA margin of 64.7%, up 7.5 p.p. vs. 2Q23; Total fleet of 103 thousand cars in the RAC, down 4.1% vs. 4Q23; Yield of 4.0% p.m. establishes a higher price level, which will be reflected in the results of the coming quarters. Productivity gains in Used Cars Net revenue of R$1.8 billion, an increase of 46.7% vs. 2Q23; 28.0 thousand cars sold, up 48.6% vs. 2Q23; EBITDA margin of 1.4% shows the right level of depreciation and that results are normalizing; Pricing evolution vs. FIPE table with higher productivity per store, 41 cars sold at retail/month per store in 2Q24, an increase of 46% vs. 2023. ¹Includes operations in Brazil only 4

2Q24 Earnings Release MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT We are very encouraged by the results achieved in 2Q24, with record revenues, EBITDA and operating margins. We would like to thank our Customers, Suppliers, Shareholders and particularly our People, over 6,000 employees who, with dedication and determination, are responsible for these achievements and for many more to come in the coming quarters. In 2Q24, adjusted net profit was R$80 million, reversing last year's loss. Annualized ROIC reached11.7%, up 3.7 p.p. over 2023 and 3.3 p.p. higher than the company's average cost of debt. These results, combined with a new level of operational efficiency, demonstrate a significant shift from 2023 and a new cycle of value creation for shareholders. We ended the quarter with a total fleet of 246,000 cars and net revenue of R$3.4 billion, up 39% from 2Q23. We continue to grow and recorded EBITDA of R$1.1 billion in 2Q24, an increase of 29% over the same period last year. Rental results improved even more, with net revenue of R$1.6 billion, up 30% over 2Q23, and EBITDA of R$1.1 billion, up 42% over the same period, while our operating fleet grew by only 14%. This shows the strength of efficiency gains and the optimization of profit generation in relation to the capital invested. Rental EBIT increased even more, by 54% compared to last year and reached R$648 million in 2Q24, increasing profitability levels. It is also important to note the evolution compared to 1Q24, which, despite being a seasonally stronger quarter, had all its financial metrics surpassed by the 2Q24 performance. As a demonstration of our commitment to creating value for our shareholders, we made continuous progress in all of our operational indicators and we remain focused on executing our strategic plans for the year, with the following as priority work fronts: i) repricing of the RAC daily rates; ii) maximization of productivity in the Used Car segment; and Iii) higher predictability and stability of results by increasing the share of the GTF segment. Even before the end of the first half of the year, we achieved the targets set for Used Cars and GTF. In RAC, our yield increased from 3.5% p.m. in 2Q23 to 4.0% p.m. in 2Q24. With the repricing actions underway, we are confident that we will achieve the 4.2% p.m. yield guidance for the year. We would like to highlight the results in Fleet Management and Outsourcing (GTF) with significant growth in new contracts, demonstrating the continuing trend of strong market demand. We ended 2Q24 with 138,000 cars in the total fleet, up 21% over 2Q23. The contracts represent a backlog of future revenue of R$6.4 billion, and at the end of the quarter we had more than 15,000 cars to deploy, which will contribute to better results in the coming quarters. Average monthly revenue per car was R$2,582 in 2Q24, an increase of more than 22% compared to 2Q23, reflecting discipline in pricing and the winning of new contracts in the segment. GTF net revenue was R$816 million in 2Q24 (+46.2% vs. 2Q23) with EBITDA of R$620 million (+50.6% vs. 2Q23), resulting in an expansion in EBITDA margin from 73.8% to 76.0% in the same period. GTF EBIT represented 54% of the consolidated rental EBIT result in 2Q24 and we expect to continue to increase the proportion of long-term products, bringing more predictability and resilience to consolidated results, which will be enhanced by the new price pass-through movements we implemented in 2Q24. In 2Q24, we implemented a number of measures to improve operational efficiency and RAC profitability. Considering only the results of the operations in Brazil, net revenue in 2Q24 was R$748.5 million, up 15.8% compared to 2Q23. EBITDA reached R$484.1 million, with growth of 31.0% over the same period and a record EBITDA margin of 64.7%. The total RAC fleet was 103,000 cars and we maintained discipline in fleet management with a reduction of 4,400 cars compared to 4Q23, after the end of the high seasonality. We continued the repricing process and recorded an increase of 8% in the monthly tariff and 13% in the occasional tariff, which together resulted in an increase of 9% in the consolidated tariff vs. 2Q23. This evolution establishes a new price level that reached an average daily rate of R$135 in 2Q24 (R$138 in June), generating an extremely 5

2Q24 Earnings Release healthy level of operating margin. Sustaining this performance in monthly and occasional products will boost results even more in the coming quarters, with stronger seasonality and increasing the proportion of higher-rate products. As a result, we recorded an important advance in profitability, demonstrated by the growth in yield from 3.5% in 2Q23 to 4.0% in 2Q24. In Used Cars, we achieved another record volume of 28,000 cars sold in the quarter, with a monthly average of 41 cars sold per store (compared to 28 in 2023), generating net revenue of R$1.8 billion in 2Q24. The EBITDA margin was 1.4% in 2Q24, also demonstrating the resilience of the residual value of our cars. In 2Q24, we continued the sequential reduction of the discount against the FIPE table in the sale of used cars, with 5.1% at retail (6.3% in 2023) and 15.3% at wholesale (17.5% in 2023), already exceeding the levels of our strategic planning guidance for 2024. The depreciation rate of our fleet is starting to show more normalized levels, with an annualized value per car of R$6,407 in RAC due to the improvement of the fleet mix; and R$8,898 in GTF, reflecting the renewal of the fleet through the sale of cars around 3 years old. We believe that these levels bring stability to the margins and allow a better reading of the profitability of the business. Annualized ROIC for 2Q24 was 11.7%, an increase of 3.7 p.p. compared to ROIC in 2023, and 3.3 p.p. higher than the cost of debt. We continued our debt management agenda in 2Q24 with the issue of a US$500 million (R$2.5 billion) bond in the foreign market and financial initiatives that amounted to R$5 billion until now, extending the duration of our debts and reducing financial expenses (new funding at CDI+2.3% p.a. with prepayment of debts at CDI+2.8% p.a. on average). Thus, we continue to focus on establishing a new level of financing costs, which reached the lowest level ever recorded by the Company in 2Q24 at an average of CDI+2.1% p.a., contributing to value creation by widening the spread in relation to our returns (ROIC). We ended 2Q24 with a robust cash position of R$3.7 billion, which puts us in a comfortable position to continue executing our strategic plan. Leverage ended the quarter stable at 3.2x net debt/EBITDA, a level that we consider healthy given the current scenario - if we annualize 2Q24 EBITDA, leverage ratio would be 2.8x. These indicators give us the confidence to continue to work with great discipline on the implementation of our strategic plans and to focus on the further development of operational excellence, while extracting the maximum value from our assets and promoting the creation of adequate value for our shareholders and the satisfaction of our customers in an equation that guarantees the sustainable and perennial development of our business. I would like to thank our employees for their achievements and for all that we will continue to build together. To our shareholders, suppliers and customers, thank you very much for your trust. Gustavo Moscatelli | CEO 6

2Q24 Earnings Release MAIN INDICATORS ¹Net profit adjusted by: a) In 2Q24, excludes the negative effects after tax: i) R$20 million from the impact of the climate disaster in Rio Grande do Sul; ii) R$15 million after the expiration of the swap contracts related to the foreign bond operation, which are being recognized in the results on a monthly basis until the expiration of the bond contract. The cash effect of this operation took place in Nov/23, and the recognition in the income statement of this amount, recorded in "other comprehensive income" in shareholders' equity, is included in financial expenses; iii) R$ 3 million from the prepayment and repurchase of debt securities; and b) in 2Q23, it excludes the negative net effect of the bond repurchase operations on the financial expenses of the period (R$ 2 million after tax). ²EBIT adjusted by the negative effect of R$27 mm from the impact of the climate disaster in Rio Grande do Sul. 7

2Q24 Earnings Release 1. Strategic Priorities 2024 Rent-a-Car (RAC) - Start of repricing of daily rates and yields As the main strategy to improve the segment's profitability, the company is focused on recovering the daily rate (yield) and believes it is possible to increase the average monthly yield of the RAC operating fleet to 4.2% per month by 2024, having already reached 4.0% per month in 2Q24. ¹ Indicators take into account the average purchase ticket of the average operating fleet. NOTE: Guidance for 2024 as disclosed by the Company in a Material Fact dated April 12, 2024. Used Cars - Productivity gains With a focus on maximizing used car productivity and increasing margins, the Company believes it is possible to: Increase used car retail sales to an average of 34 cars per store per month, which would represent an increase of 21% over the 2023 average. The Company has already achieved 41 cars per store in 2Q24; and

cars per store per month, which would represent an increase of 21% over the 2023 average. The Company has already achieved cars per store in 2Q24; and Reduce the discount against the FIPE table for used car sales to 5.5% at retail and 16.5% at wholesale in 2024. The Company has already achieved 5.1% at retail and 15.3% at wholesale in 2Q24. 8

2Q24 Earnings Release * We have 249 electric cars in stock and 49 electric cars in the Company's operating fleet. NOTE: Guidance for 2024 as disclosed by the Company in a Material Fact dated April 12, 2024. Fleet Management and Outsourcing (GTF) - Prioritizing capital allocation In order to increase the predictability and stability of results and to improve the Company's consolidated profitability, Movida believes it is possible to increase the share of the GTF segment to 60% of invested capital by the end of 2024, prioritizing the allocation of capital in this segment. The Company has already achieved 61% in 2Q24. ¹ Excludes operations in Portugal. NOTE: Guidance for 2024 as disclosed by the Company in a Material Fact dated April 12, 2024.