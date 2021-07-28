Movida Participações S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão em Inglês

Statements of financial position .........................................................................................................................
MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT
We present the strong results for the second quarter, that shows the maturity achieved by Movida recent months. We ended the quarter with a total fleet of 134 thousand cars, with a net addition of 12 thousand cars compared to the previous quarter, and 29 thousand compared to 2Q20. We had records on the net revenue of R$1.2 billion and EBITDA of R$388 million, with a consolidated margin of 32.1%, and an evolution of 17.6 p.p. compared to 2Q20. We achieved a record profit of R$174 million. This performance consolidates a new level of profitability combined with growth.
Our wide and diversified alliance with automakers, always with a long-term vision, allowed us to present fleet growth during the quarter, when we received around 28 thousand cars, which 23 thousand cars were Movida and 5 thousand were CS Frotas. We are implementing more and more SUVs in our fleet, in line with our customers' desires. Movida's flexible fleet strategy since the beginning of the pandemic has proven to be assertive, allowing the company to adjust its offer according to the demand in each of its business lines.
On RAC, the second quarter showed volatility culminating in a strong recovery in June after a start under quarantine, reaching 4.6 million days, with a total fleet of 78.453 cars. Our average ticket reached R$84,10, up 41.3% when compared to 2Q20, the peak of quarantine. The RAC reached a net revenue of R$342 million and EBITDA of R$198 million. Technological initiatives such as Web Check- in continue to contribute to a high occupancy rate, 79,6% in 2Q21. The month of June ended with reservations and price indicators pointing to a strong high season in the third quarter.
We managed to grow our fleet on Fleet Management, reaching 55.776 cars, reaching an average rental ticket of R$1,300, 4% higher than in 2Q20. We achieved records of net revenue, R$196 million and EBITDA, R$128 million. As anticipated, the EBITDA margin evolved in the quarterly comparison, reaching a level of 65% in the quarter. We continue with a backlog of 9,000 cars to be implemented at the end of the quarter, ensuring strong growth in the coming quarters. These indicators demonstrate the focus on the company's strategy to grow and increase profitability, where the Zero Km product plays a strategic role.
We had a net revenue in Used Cars of R$673 millions and a record in the average sales ticket, reaching R$55 thousand per car. The sale of 12.5 thousand vehicles contributed to the record of R$120 million in EBITDA, as well as a record in the gross margin, which reached the level of 24%. The Company's pricing strategy and execution capacity contributed to the strong result of Used Cars in the quarter.
This scenario of high gross margins in Used Cars sales exerts downward pressure on the depreciation of the existing fleet. The strong impact of the pandemic on the automakers' supply chain, makes the production of cars still fall short of market needs, leading the scenario of high prices and low depreciation to last longer than expected.
We continue to focus heavily on the experience and engagement for our customers. In the quarter, the number of new customers has already increased, and in the last twelve months we reached the number of more than
3/57
350 thousand new CPFs (Individual Taxpayer Registry) in our base. The web check-in system has shown exponential growth and contributes to the high NPS rates presented. We received the "Best of ESG" award from Exame magazine. Among the 17 leading companies with the best social and environmental practices in the country in their industrys, we won the award in the mobility industry.
At the end of 2Q21, the company had a cash position of 3.4 billion and the strong operating result led to a reduction in leverage to 2.9x in the quarter. We continued with the debt prepayment exercise and in the total for the first half of the year, amortizations reached R$ 1.8 billion, making the debt coverage reach 4 years of amortization. The new amortization profile, with no refinancing pressure in the short term, together with the strong cash position, allow the company to execute its growth plan.
The last few weeks have consolidated a quarter of transformation for Movida. Today, we release a record second quarter while, for the first time, we show the numbers of the new consolidated company, after the unanimous approval by the minority shareholders of the business combination with CS Frotas. A transaction executed with the highest standards of Governance and that generates value for all shareholders.
CS Frotas is the sixth largest Fleet Management company in the country and number 1 in the public sector. With a fleet of 24,5 thousand cars, Net Revenue of R$140 million, EBITDA of R$75 million and Net Income of R$24 million as of 2Q21, CS Frotas is, among the major players, the most profitable and the one that grows the most Fleet Management Company. In addition, CS Frotas currently has a backlog of 4.000 thousand cars to be deployed, which ensures rapid growth in the short term.
This combined company, Movida plus CS Frotas, is born with 159 thousand cars, Net Revenue of R$
1.3 billion, EBITDA of R$ 463 million and Net Income of R$ 198 million, in a pro forma 2Q21 results, with growth in different markets, widening margins and a strong ability to adapt to complex scenarios. As it is a sister company, the integration and capture of synergies estimated at R$ 40 million/year will take place efficiently and quickly, generating even more value for investors.
We would like to extend our gratitude to all of our 3,994 employees and their families, who have helped and continually help us to achieve our results, and to our customers, shareholders, creditors and suppliers.
With vaccination gaining speed, we continue to be more and more excited about greater mobility and new business development opportunities. This quarter's results consolidate the focus on execution and the company's ability to adapt to complex scenarios. We are ready for a new stage of profitable growth!!!
Renato Franklin
CEO
4/57
Statements of financial position
As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Assets
Note
Parent company
Consolidated
Liabilities and Equity
Note
Parent company
Consolidated
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
Current
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
5
40,403
12,852
2,816,548
68,647
Trade payables
14
47,930
44,005
1,343,416
1,172,715
Securities, marketable securities and financial investments
6
484,963
782,296
2,740,207
1,623,860
Supplier financing - car manufacturers
-
-
-
-
149,252
Trade receivables
7
102,293
92,079
550,855
455,421
Loans and borrowing
15
55,448
78,819
144,797
526,634
Taxes recoverable
8
37
36
17,706
16,283
Debentures
16
297,237
263,424
348,829
376,684
Income tax and social contribution paid in advance
19.3
20,869
27,686
49,659
64,329
Right-of-use leases
17
216,748
193,371
67,678
44,244
Fixed assets available for sale
9
257
1,691
299,967
136,734
Labor and social liabilities
-
13,321
8,814
70,925
50,475
Dividends receivable
-
25,543
-
-
Tax liabilities
-
10,331
8,902
20,693
17,579
Other receivables
-
9,673
3,996
65,377
14,929
Income tax and social contribution to be collected
-
-
26,853
-
Total current assets
658,495
946,179
6,540,319
2,380,203
Dividends payable and interest on equity payable
20.8
81,585
37,400
81,585
37,400
Non-current
Other trade payables and advances
-
28,578
11,415
111,532
73,253
Long-term
Total current liabilities
751,178
646,150
2,216,308
2,448,236
Securities, marketable securities and financial investments
6
-
-
-
40,375
Non-current
Derivative financial instruments
4.3
-
-
37,708
44,105
Loans and borrowing
15
349,842
24,780
5,245,917
540,043
Trade receivables
7
838
2,262
2,840
3,211
Debentures
16
2,162,136
2,068,026
3,218,501
2,790,801
Taxes recoverable
8
7,560
8,131
26,315
37,029
Derivative financial instruments
4.3
-
-
364,055
-
Judicial deposits
18.1
4,861
4,856
5,975
6,495
Right-of-use lease
17
185,626
151,180
241,255
128,552
Deferred income tax and social contribution
19.1
136,636
108,924
144,684
109,501
Provision for judicial and administrative litigation
18.1
210
184
4,491
4,724
Total long-term assets
149,895
124,173
217,522
240,7176
Deferred income tax and social contribution
19.1
-
-
354,903
231,043
Other trade payables and advances
-
18,303
39
395
548
Investments
10
4,815,691
3,835,461
2,141
1,239
Total non-current liabilities
2,716,117
2,244,209
9,429,517
3,695,711
Property and equipment
11
400,266
341,305
7,287,437
5,738,753
Intangible assets
12
1,794
1,921
157,252
141,716
Equity
Total non-current assets
5,367,646
4,302,860
7,664,352
6,122,4254
Share capital
20.1
2,009,942
2,009,942
2,009,942
2,009,942
Treasury shares
20.2
(27,167)
(23,306)
(27,166)
(23,306)
Capital reserve
20.5
61,017
60,863
61,017
60,863
Earnings reserves
20.6
260,688
311,588
260,687
311,588
Other comprehensive income (loss)
4.3
(29,036)
(407)
(29,036)
(407)
Retained earnings for the period
-
283,402
-
283,402
-
Total equity
2,558,846
2,358,680
2,558,846
2,358,680
Total assets
6,026,141
5,249,039
14,204,671
8,502,627
Total liabilities and equity
6,026,141
5,249,039
14,204,671
8,502,627
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this individual and consolidated quarterly information
5/57
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Movida Participações SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 03:56:02 UTC.