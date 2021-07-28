Movida Participações S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão em Inglês

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT

We present the strong results for the second quarter, that shows the maturity achieved by Movida recent months. We ended the quarter with a total fleet of 134 thousand cars, with a net addition of 12 thousand cars compared to the previous quarter, and 29 thousand compared to 2Q20. We had records on the net revenue of R$1.2 billion and EBITDA of R$388 million, with a consolidated margin of 32.1%, and an evolution of 17.6 p.p. compared to 2Q20. We achieved a record profit of R$174 million. This performance consolidates a new level of profitability combined with growth.

Our wide and diversified alliance with automakers, always with a long-term vision, allowed us to present fleet growth during the quarter, when we received around 28 thousand cars, which 23 thousand cars were Movida and 5 thousand were CS Frotas. We are implementing more and more SUVs in our fleet, in line with our customers' desires. Movida's flexible fleet strategy since the beginning of the pandemic has proven to be assertive, allowing the company to adjust its offer according to the demand in each of its business lines.

On RAC, the second quarter showed volatility culminating in a strong recovery in June after a start under quarantine, reaching 4.6 million days, with a total fleet of 78.453 cars. Our average ticket reached R$84,10, up 41.3% when compared to 2Q20, the peak of quarantine. The RAC reached a net revenue of R$342 million and EBITDA of R$198 million. Technological initiatives such as Web Check- in continue to contribute to a high occupancy rate, 79,6% in 2Q21. The month of June ended with reservations and price indicators pointing to a strong high season in the third quarter.

We managed to grow our fleet on Fleet Management, reaching 55.776 cars, reaching an average rental ticket of R$1,300, 4% higher than in 2Q20. We achieved records of net revenue, R$196 million and EBITDA, R$128 million. As anticipated, the EBITDA margin evolved in the quarterly comparison, reaching a level of 65% in the quarter. We continue with a backlog of 9,000 cars to be implemented at the end of the quarter, ensuring strong growth in the coming quarters. These indicators demonstrate the focus on the company's strategy to grow and increase profitability, where the Zero Km product plays a strategic role.

We had a net revenue in Used Cars of R$673 millions and a record in the average sales ticket, reaching R$55 thousand per car. The sale of 12.5 thousand vehicles contributed to the record of R$120 million in EBITDA, as well as a record in the gross margin, which reached the level of 24%. The Company's pricing strategy and execution capacity contributed to the strong result of Used Cars in the quarter.

This scenario of high gross margins in Used Cars sales exerts downward pressure on the depreciation of the existing fleet. The strong impact of the pandemic on the automakers' supply chain, makes the production of cars still fall short of market needs, leading the scenario of high prices and low depreciation to last longer than expected.

We continue to focus heavily on the experience and engagement for our customers. In the quarter, the number of new customers has already increased, and in the last twelve months we reached the number of more than

3/57