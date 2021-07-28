Log in
Movida Participações S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão em Inglês

07/28/2021 | 11:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUARTERLY INFORMATION 2Q21

Contents

Management Report ..........................................................................................................................................

3

Statements of financial position .........................................................................................................................

5

Statements of profit or loss ................................................................................................................................

6

Statements of comprehensive income ..............................................................................................................

7

Statements of changes in equity .......................................................................................................................

8

Statement of cash flows - indirect method.........................................................................................................

9

Statements of value added ..............................................................................................................................

10

Notes to the quarterly information ..................................................................................................................

11

Monitoring of projections and estimates disclosed by the Company ..............................................................

53

Independent auditor's report on the individual and consolidated quarterly information .................................

54

Statement of the Supervisory Board................................................................................................................

55

Statement of the Executive Board on the individual and consolidated quarterly information .........................

56

Statement of the Executive Board on the Independent Auditor's Report........................................................

57

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT

We present the strong results for the second quarter, that shows the maturity achieved by Movida recent months. We ended the quarter with a total fleet of 134 thousand cars, with a net addition of 12 thousand cars compared to the previous quarter, and 29 thousand compared to 2Q20. We had records on the net revenue of R$1.2 billion and EBITDA of R$388 million, with a consolidated margin of 32.1%, and an evolution of 17.6 p.p. compared to 2Q20. We achieved a record profit of R$174 million. This performance consolidates a new level of profitability combined with growth.

Our wide and diversified alliance with automakers, always with a long-term vision, allowed us to present fleet growth during the quarter, when we received around 28 thousand cars, which 23 thousand cars were Movida and 5 thousand were CS Frotas. We are implementing more and more SUVs in our fleet, in line with our customers' desires. Movida's flexible fleet strategy since the beginning of the pandemic has proven to be assertive, allowing the company to adjust its offer according to the demand in each of its business lines.

On RAC, the second quarter showed volatility culminating in a strong recovery in June after a start under quarantine, reaching 4.6 million days, with a total fleet of 78.453 cars. Our average ticket reached R$84,10, up 41.3% when compared to 2Q20, the peak of quarantine. The RAC reached a net revenue of R$342 million and EBITDA of R$198 million. Technological initiatives such as Web Check- in continue to contribute to a high occupancy rate, 79,6% in 2Q21. The month of June ended with reservations and price indicators pointing to a strong high season in the third quarter.

We managed to grow our fleet on Fleet Management, reaching 55.776 cars, reaching an average rental ticket of R$1,300, 4% higher than in 2Q20. We achieved records of net revenue, R$196 million and EBITDA, R$128 million. As anticipated, the EBITDA margin evolved in the quarterly comparison, reaching a level of 65% in the quarter. We continue with a backlog of 9,000 cars to be implemented at the end of the quarter, ensuring strong growth in the coming quarters. These indicators demonstrate the focus on the company's strategy to grow and increase profitability, where the Zero Km product plays a strategic role.

We had a net revenue in Used Cars of R$673 millions and a record in the average sales ticket, reaching R$55 thousand per car. The sale of 12.5 thousand vehicles contributed to the record of R$120 million in EBITDA, as well as a record in the gross margin, which reached the level of 24%. The Company's pricing strategy and execution capacity contributed to the strong result of Used Cars in the quarter.

This scenario of high gross margins in Used Cars sales exerts downward pressure on the depreciation of the existing fleet. The strong impact of the pandemic on the automakers' supply chain, makes the production of cars still fall short of market needs, leading the scenario of high prices and low depreciation to last longer than expected.

We continue to focus heavily on the experience and engagement for our customers. In the quarter, the number of new customers has already increased, and in the last twelve months we reached the number of more than

3/57

350 thousand new CPFs (Individual Taxpayer Registry) in our base. The web check-in system has shown exponential growth and contributes to the high NPS rates presented. We received the "Best of ESG" award from Exame magazine. Among the 17 leading companies with the best social and environmental practices in the country in their industrys, we won the award in the mobility industry.

At the end of 2Q21, the company had a cash position of 3.4 billion and the strong operating result led to a reduction in leverage to 2.9x in the quarter. We continued with the debt prepayment exercise and in the total for the first half of the year, amortizations reached R$ 1.8 billion, making the debt coverage reach 4 years of amortization. The new amortization profile, with no refinancing pressure in the short term, together with the strong cash position, allow the company to execute its growth plan.

The last few weeks have consolidated a quarter of transformation for Movida. Today, we release a record second quarter while, for the first time, we show the numbers of the new consolidated company, after the unanimous approval by the minority shareholders of the business combination with CS Frotas. A transaction executed with the highest standards of Governance and that generates value for all shareholders.

CS Frotas is the sixth largest Fleet Management company in the country and number 1 in the public sector. With a fleet of 24,5 thousand cars, Net Revenue of R$140 million, EBITDA of R$75 million and Net Income of R$24 million as of 2Q21, CS Frotas is, among the major players, the most profitable and the one that grows the most Fleet Management Company. In addition, CS Frotas currently has a backlog of 4.000 thousand cars to be deployed, which ensures rapid growth in the short term.

This combined company, Movida plus CS Frotas, is born with 159 thousand cars, Net Revenue of R$

1.3 billion, EBITDA of R$ 463 million and Net Income of R$ 198 million, in a pro forma 2Q21 results, with growth in different markets, widening margins and a strong ability to adapt to complex scenarios. As it is a sister company, the integration and capture of synergies estimated at R$ 40 million/year will take place efficiently and quickly, generating even more value for investors.

We would like to extend our gratitude to all of our 3,994 employees and their families, who have helped and continually help us to achieve our results, and to our customers, shareholders, creditors and suppliers.

With vaccination gaining speed, we continue to be more and more excited about greater mobility and new business development opportunities. This quarter's results consolidate the focus on execution and the company's ability to adapt to complex scenarios. We are ready for a new stage of profitable growth!!!

Renato Franklin

CEO

4/57

Statements of financial position

As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Assets

Note

Parent company

Consolidated

Liabilities and Equity

Note

Parent company

Consolidated

6/30/2021

12/31/2020

6/30/2021

12/31/2020

6/30/2021

12/31/2020

6/30/2021

12/31/2020

Current

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

5

40,403

12,852

2,816,548

68,647

Trade payables

14

47,930

44,005

1,343,416

1,172,715

Securities, marketable securities and financial investments

6

484,963

782,296

2,740,207

1,623,860

Supplier financing - car manufacturers

-

-

-

-

149,252

Trade receivables

7

102,293

92,079

550,855

455,421

Loans and borrowing

15

55,448

78,819

144,797

526,634

Taxes recoverable

8

37

36

17,706

16,283

Debentures

16

297,237

263,424

348,829

376,684

Income tax and social contribution paid in advance

19.3

20,869

27,686

49,659

64,329

Right-of-use leases

17

216,748

193,371

67,678

44,244

Fixed assets available for sale

9

257

1,691

299,967

136,734

Labor and social liabilities

-

13,321

8,814

70,925

50,475

Dividends receivable

-

25,543

-

-

Tax liabilities

-

10,331

8,902

20,693

17,579

Other receivables

-

9,673

3,996

65,377

14,929

Income tax and social contribution to be collected

-

-

26,853

-

Total current assets

658,495

946,179

6,540,319

2,380,203

Dividends payable and interest on equity payable

20.8

81,585

37,400

81,585

37,400

Non-current

Other trade payables and advances

-

28,578

11,415

111,532

73,253

Long-term

Total current liabilities

751,178

646,150

2,216,308

2,448,236

Securities, marketable securities and financial investments

6

-

-

-

40,375

Non-current

Derivative financial instruments

4.3

-

-

37,708

44,105

Loans and borrowing

15

349,842

24,780

5,245,917

540,043

Trade receivables

7

838

2,262

2,840

3,211

Debentures

16

2,162,136

2,068,026

3,218,501

2,790,801

Taxes recoverable

8

7,560

8,131

26,315

37,029

Derivative financial instruments

4.3

-

-

364,055

-

Judicial deposits

18.1

4,861

4,856

5,975

6,495

Right-of-use lease

17

185,626

151,180

241,255

128,552

Deferred income tax and social contribution

19.1

136,636

108,924

144,684

109,501

Provision for judicial and administrative litigation

18.1

210

184

4,491

4,724

Total long-term assets

149,895

124,173

217,522

240,7176

Deferred income tax and social contribution

19.1

-

-

354,903

231,043

Other trade payables and advances

-

18,303

39

395

548

Investments

10

4,815,691

3,835,461

2,141

1,239

Total non-current liabilities

2,716,117

2,244,209

9,429,517

3,695,711

Property and equipment

11

400,266

341,305

7,287,437

5,738,753

Intangible assets

12

1,794

1,921

157,252

141,716

Equity

Total non-current assets

5,367,646

4,302,860

7,664,352

6,122,4254

Share capital

20.1

2,009,942

2,009,942

2,009,942

2,009,942

Treasury shares

20.2

(27,167)

(23,306)

(27,166)

(23,306)

Capital reserve

20.5

61,017

60,863

61,017

60,863

Earnings reserves

20.6

260,688

311,588

260,687

311,588

Other comprehensive income (loss)

4.3

(29,036)

(407)

(29,036)

(407)

Retained earnings for the period

-

283,402

-

283,402

-

Total equity

2,558,846

2,358,680

2,558,846

2,358,680

Total assets

6,026,141

5,249,039

14,204,671

8,502,627

Total liabilities and equity

6,026,141

5,249,039

14,204,671

8,502,627

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this individual and consolidated quarterly information

5/57

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 03:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
