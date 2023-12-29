MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ nº 21.314.559/0001-66

NIRE 35.300.472.101

ATA DA ASSEMBLEIA GERAL EXTRAORDINÁRIA

REALIZADA EM 29 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2023

Anexo I - Mapa de Votação

ITEM DA ATA DA

APROVAÇÕES

REJEIÇÕES

ABSTENÇÕES

AGE

(i)

255.895.843 (99,92%

0 (0% dos presentes)

200.000 (0,08% dos

dos presentes)

presentes)

(ii)

255.895.843 (99,92%

0 (0% dos presentes)

200.000 (0,08% dos

dos presentes)

presentes)

(iii)

255.895.843 (99,92%

0 (0% dos presentes)

200.000 (0,08% dos

dos presentes)

presentes)

(iv)

255.895.843 (99,92%

0 (0% dos presentes)

200.000 (0,08% dos

dos presentes)

presentes)

(v)

255.895.843 (99,92%

0 (0% dos presentes)

200.000 (0,08% dos

dos presentes)

presentes)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 17:12:39 UTC.