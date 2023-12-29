Movida Participações S A : EGM - Final Synthetic Voting Map*
December 29, 2023 at 12:14 pm EST
Share
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ nº 21.314.559/0001-66
NIRE 35.300.472.101
ATA DA ASSEMBLEIA GERAL EXTRAORDINÁRIA
REALIZADA EM 29 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2023
Anexo I - Mapa de Votação
ITEM DA ATA DA
APROVAÇÕES
REJEIÇÕES
ABSTENÇÕES
AGE
(i)
255.895.843 (99,92%
0 (0% dos presentes)
200.000 (0,08% dos
dos presentes)
presentes)
(ii)
255.895.843 (99,92%
0 (0% dos presentes)
200.000 (0,08% dos
dos presentes)
presentes)
(iii)
255.895.843 (99,92%
0 (0% dos presentes)
200.000 (0,08% dos
dos presentes)
presentes)
(iv)
255.895.843 (99,92%
0 (0% dos presentes)
200.000 (0,08% dos
dos presentes)
presentes)
(v)
255.895.843 (99,92%
0 (0% dos presentes)
200.000 (0,08% dos
dos presentes)
presentes)
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Movida Participações SA published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 17:12:39 UTC.
Movida Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the passenger car rental. The Company, through its subsidiaries Movida Locacao de Veiculos Ltda and Movida Gestao de Frotas SA, provides cars within short and long-time agreements, as well as fleet outsourcing to business customers. The Company's cars are equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), music player and wireless Internet, as well as with other on demand facilities, such as baby car seat. Its car brand names include Volkswagen, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Renault, Jeep, Chevrolet and Mercedes, among others. In addition, the Company sells used cars. The Company operates offices in numerous cities and near airports, in Brazil.