  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Movida Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOVI3   BRMOVIACNOR0

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:53 2023-05-26 pm EDT
11.11 BRL   +3.64%
07:57aMovida Participações S A : Material Fact - Guidance Discontinuity
PU
05/22Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Board Member
PU
05/11Movida Participações S A : 1Q23 Conference Call Transcription
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Movida Participações S A : Material Fact - Guidance Discontinuity

05/29/2023 | 07:57am EDT
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

MATERIAL FACT

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company"), according to paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution 44/21, and in addition to the material fact disclosed on May 27, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, after the one-year period established in CVM Resolution No. 80, it is revising its projections, which resulted in the decision to discontinue the projections currently in effect, as follows:

  • A fleet that is two to three times larger, by 2025, than that recorded at the close of the first quarter of 2021 (representing between 260,000 and 340,000 automobiles), and net income between R$1.3 billion and R$1.6 billion by 2025.

The decision is consistent with the Company's strategy of value creation and discipline in resource allocation, prioritizing the optimization of both capital structure and fleet efficiency.

São Paulo (SP), May 29, 2023.

Gustavo Henrique Paganoto Moscatelli

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

SP - 27372420v1

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 11:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
