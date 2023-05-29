Movida Participações S A : Material Fact - Guidance Discontinuity

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

MATERIAL FACT

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company"), according to paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6,404/76 and CVM Resolution 44/21, and in addition to the material fact disclosed on May 27, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, after the one-year period established in CVM Resolution No. 80, it is revising its projections, which resulted in the decision to discontinue the projections currently in effect, as follows:

A fleet that is two to three times larger, by 2025, than that recorded at the close of the first quarter of 2021 (representing between 260,000 and 340,000 automobiles), and net income between R$1.3 billion and R$1.6 billion by 2025.

The decision is consistent with the Company's strategy of value creation and discipline in resource allocation, prioritizing the optimization of both capital structure and fleet efficiency.

São Paulo (SP), May 29, 2023.

Gustavo Henrique Paganoto Moscatelli

CEO and Investor Relations Officer