Movida Participações S A : Material Fact - Movida prices a further issuance of the first sustainability-linked bond of the car rental industry in the world

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company with Authorized Capital

CNPJ/ME No 21.314.559/0001-66

NIRE 35.300.472.101

MATERIAL FACT

Movida prices a further issuance of the first sustainability-linked bond of the car rental industry in the world

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Movida Participações" or "Company"), a publicly held company, in compliance with the provisions of the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") Resolution 44, of August 23, 2021 and article 157, §4, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that its finance subsidiary Movida Europe S.A., priced today US$ 300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 5.250% sustainability-linked notes due 2031 ("Notes"). The Notes will be guaranteed by Movida, Movida Locação de Veículos S.A. and Movida Locação de Veículos Premium Ltda. The Notes represent a further issuance of and will be consolidated and form a single fungible series with Movida Europe's US$500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.250% notes due 2031 initially issued on February 8, 2021. Upon the closing of this offering, which is expected to occur on September 15, 2021, the total aggregate outstanding principal amount of Movida Europe's 5.250% notes due 2031 will be US$ 800 million.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures (CAPEX) and to refinance part of its existing debt.

The transaction received a foreign currency risk rating of "BB-" by Fitch Ratings and "BB-" by Standard & Poors.

The Notes have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

São Paulo, September 8, 2021

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer