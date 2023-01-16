Movida Participações S A : Material Fact - Movida's new CFO and IRO is elected

Movida Participações S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

MATERIAL FACT

MOVIDA'S NEW CFO AND IRO IS ELECTED

Gustavo Moscatelli assumes the positions on February 16

Movida Participações S.A. (B3: MOVI3) ("Movida" or "Company"), a publicly-held company, in compliance with the provisions of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Resolution 44/2021 and Article 157, paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/1976, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, its Board of Directors elected Gustavo Henrique Paganoto Moscatelli as Movida's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Investor Relations Officer ("IRO"). The election will become effective only on February 16, 2023, when Gustavo will assume said positions.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto will hold its current positions on the Company for the next thirty days, period on which he will be in charge of the transition period to the new CFO and IRO. After his resignation, Edmar will remain a part of the Group and will assume new functions on SIMPAR S.A. ("SIMPAR").

Gustavo Moscatelli graduated on business administration, has a finance MBA and since 2017 he is part of the SIMPAR Group, having take part on the structuring of the process that made Vamos Locação de Caminhões, Máquinas e Equipamentos S.A. ("Vamos") a publicly-held company, on 2021. After six years as Vamos' CFO and IRO, Moscatelli took part on Vamos' two follow-ons operations (2021 and 2022) and on many other of the company's financial transactions. Before that he spent 10 years on Gafisa, where he was the Chief Executive Officer.

Movida thanks Edmar for his dedication and contribution with the Company and wishes all of them success and happiness on their new positions.

São Paulo, January 16, 2023.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer