    MOVI3   BRMOVIACNOR0

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
Movida Participações S A : Material Fact - Net CAPEX estimate for 2022

12/09/2021 | 05:42pm EST
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

MATERIAL FACT

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Movida" or "Company"), a publicly-held company, in compliance with the provisions in CVM Resolution No. 44 and Section 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6404/76, paragraph 4, of December 15, 1976, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors approved the Consolidated Net CAPEX proposal for the year 2022.

The estimated amount is from BRL 5.1 billion to BRL 6 billion, as detailed below:

Net Capex (BRL billion)

2019

2020

Oct/21 LTM

2022E

Min

Max

Movida (includes CS

1.6

1.6

4.7

5.1

6.0

Frotas)

The investments planned for 2022 are based on the companies' annual budgets, supported by the respective cash generations, and respect the planned capital structures, without the need for any equity follow on in the market. All investments are aligned with our strategic planning and the pace of growth recorded in the past year.

The resources will be mostly directed to the expansion of our light and heavy vehicle fleet and do not include acquisitions.

We would like to emphasize that a substantial part of the investments made in the last 12 months has not yet been converted into revenue and results.

Execution of the investment plan will continue to respect Movida's leverage standards.

Note that these projections are based on the Company's annual budget and are subject to confirmation of our assumptions and estimated scenarios. The projections disclosed herein are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's Management and rely on currently available information. They are based on the addressable market potential and on investments to be made for the purchase of operating assets. Forward-looking statements depend substantially on market conditions, government regulations, and on the performance of the industry and the Brazilian economy, among other factors. Operating data can affect the Company's future performance and may lead to results that will differ materially from our projections. Projections are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not a guarantee of future performance.

São Paulo, December 9, 2021

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 22:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
