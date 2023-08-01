MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Publicly-held Company CNPJ/ME n° 21.314.559/0001-66 NIRE 35.300.472.101 MATERIAL FACT Announcement of the Tender Offer by Movida Europe S.A. for up to US$175,0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% per year senior sustainability- linked notes due 2031 A Movida Participações S.A. (B3: MOVI3) ("Movida"), a publicly-held company, pursuant to Resolution CVM 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission of August 21, 2021, and Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404 of December 15, 1976, announces that its subsidiary, Movida Europe S.A. ("Movida Europe"), has commenced an offer to purchase up to US$175.0 million in aggregate principal amount sustainability linked notes of its issuance (subject to increase or decrease by Movida Europe, in its sole discretion, "Maximum Tender Amount"), of its outstanding 5.250% per year due 2031 notes, guaranteed by Movida and Movida Locação de Veículos S.A. (Rule 144A CUSIP/ISIN: 62459LAA7 / US62459LAA70; Regulation S CUSIP/ISIN: L65266AA3/ USL65266AA36) ("Notes" and "Tender Offer", respectively). Deal Rationale In accordance with the Movida's strategy to generate value for its shareholders, the Tender Offer operation is yet another financial liability management initiative that aims to reduce the Movida's average cost of debt. After the transaction, the Movida will continue with a robust cash position and will have an even healthier capital structure, demonstrating the Movida's discipline and commitment in capital allocation. This new Tender Offer will be carried out in the amount of up to US$ 175 million at face value for the price of 86 below par (14% below the face value of the issue), generating positive effects with the reduction of financial expenses until the maturity of the transaction (Feb/2031), in addition to improvements in Movida's interest coverage and profitability indicators for its shareholders.

Movida had already announced a tender offer for the Notes on May 17, 2023, which was completed and closed on June 15, 2023, with a demand for US$214 million. The Notes were issued in 2021 in the total amount of US$800 million with a maturity of 10 years, nonetheless, a total of US$353 million has already been repurchased to date, leaving US$447 million on the market. If the entirety of the new Tender Offer is accepted for repurchase by the Holders, US$272 million will remain of the US$800 million of the original issuance of Notes. Deal Structure The Tender Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase, dated August 1, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on August 29, 2023, unless extended by Movida Europe (such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). The deadline for Holders to validly tender (and not validly withdraw) Notes in the Tender Offer and be eligible to receive payment of the Total Consideration, which includes the Early Tender Premium, will be 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on August 14, 2023, unless extended by Movida Europe(such time and date, as it may be extended, the "Early Tender Date"). The "Total Consideration" for each US$ 1,000.00 principal amount of Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be US$ 860.00 , which includes an early tender premium equal to US$30.00 (the "Early Tender Premium"). Holders who validly tender Notes after the Early Tender Date but at or prior to the Expiration Date and whose Notes are accepted for purchase will not be entitled to receive the Early Tender Premium and will therefore be entitled to receive, for each US$ 1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase, US$ 830.00. Movida Europe, in its sole discretion, may elect to purchase Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date (and whose Notes are accepted for purchase) two business days following the Early Tender Date but before the Expiration Date. If Movida Europe does not, in its sole discretion, elect to pay for such early tendered Notes prior to the Expiration Date, then all Notes up to the Maximum Tender Amount that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer will be

accepted for purchase on a date that is expected to be two business days following the Expiration Date or as promptly as practicable thereafter. Settlement of the Tender Offer is subject to market conditions and the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions. The Tender Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Notes being tendered, being limited, however, only to the Maximum Tender Amount. Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer to Purchase, all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time, will be accepted for purchase. Movida Europe reserves the absolute right, in its sole discretion, to amend or terminate the Tender Offer. In the event of termination of the Tender Offer, the Notes tendered and not accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be promptly returned to the tendering Holders without compensation or cost to such Holders and will remain outstanding. Notes not tendered or purchased in the Tender Offer will remain outstanding. The terms and conditions governing the Notes, including the covenants and other protective provisions contained in the instruments governing the Notes, will remain unchanged. No amendments to these documents are being sought. Disclaimer This material fact does not contain any recommendation to the Note Holders and whether or not they should offer any Notes in response to the Tender Offer, or expressing any opinion as to whether the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are fair to any Holder. The Holders must make their own decision as to whether to offer any of their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of the Notes to be offered, under the terms and conditions of the Offer to Purchase. This material fact is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The Tender Offer is being made solely by means of, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase. The Offer to Purchase has not been filed with, and has not been approved or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country.