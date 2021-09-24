Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Movida Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOVI3   BRMOVIACNOR0

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Movida Participações S A : Notice to Shareholders - Approved the payment of interest on equity

09/24/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held company with authorized capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 21.314.559/0001-66

State Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

We hereby announce to the Shareholders that, on a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on September 24, 2021, the members of the Board of Directors approved the payment of interest on equity, pursuant to Article 30, Paragraph 3 of the Bylaws, subject to the following conditions:

1. Shareholding Base for Payment Purposes

Holders of shares issued by the Company, according to the shareholding on September 29, 2021, will be entitled to interest on equity.

2. Total Interest on Equity

Gross amount of R$27,740,000.00 (twenty seven million seven hundred and forty thousand reais), corresponding R$0.076772906 per share.

The amount of interest on equity is subject to the 15% (fifteen percent) of withholding income tax, except for shareholders who are provenly exempt or immune, or shareholders domiciled in countries or jurisdictions for which the law establishes a different rate. Exempt or immune shareholders must prove their condition by October 13, 2021, submitting the applicable documents to the Company's Investor Relations Department.

3. Payment Date of the Interest on Equity

November 03, 2021, "ad referendum" of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that approves the 2021 fiscal year accounts.

4. Ex-Right to Interest on Equity

The Company's shares will be traded ex-right to interest on equity as of September 30, 2021, including this date.

5. Deduction from Mandatory Dividends

The interest on capital, net of withholding income tax, will be deducted from the 2019 mandatory dividends, pursuant to Article 9, Paragraph 7, of Law 9249/95 and item V, of CVM Resolution No. 207/96, and Article 30, Paragraph 3 of the Company's Bylaws.

6. Credit Instructions

Shareholders whose registration does not include their Corporate/Individual Taxpayer's ID or Bank/Agency and Checking Account information, will have their rights credited after the due update of their registration, in the Agencies of Bradesco S.A. Shareholders who have shares held in custody at CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia), must confirm/update their banking information and registration through their custody agent.

Address for further clarification:

Investor Relations Department

Av. Dr. Renato Paes de Barros, 1017, conjunto 92, Itaim Bibi

CEP: 04530-001 - São Paulo - SP - Brazil

Phone: (11) 3154-4000 / (11) 3154-4042

Email: ri@movida.com.br

São Paulo, September 24, 2021.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 21:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
05:42pMOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Notice to Shareholders - Approved the payment of interest on eq..
PU
05:12pMOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled
PU
09/23MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Material Fact - Conclusion of the 7th Issuance of Debentures
PU
09/08MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Material Fact - Movida prices a further issuance of the first s..
PU
09/01MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Notice to the Market - End of the period for the exercise of th..
PU
09/01MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 2Q21 Conference Call Transcription
PU
08/31MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Verification Statement Sustainability Finance Framework
PU
08/31MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Sustainability Finance Framework
PU
08/31MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Sustainability Finance Framework*
PU
08/26MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Material Fact - 7th Issuance of Debentures
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 950 M 927 M 927 M
Net income 2021 556 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 3 929 M 736 M 736 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 6 761 M 1 265 M 1 267 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 994
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Movida Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,75 BRL
Average target price 24,65 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Horta Franklin Chief Executive Officer
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Fernando Antonio Simões Chairman
Ricardo Florence dos Santos Independent Director
Marcelo José Ferreira e Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-9.20%1 276
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-15.74%8 249
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%8 005
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.189.89%7 195
SIXT SE39.82%6 510
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP20.01%2 955