Movida Participações S A : Notice to Shareholders - Approved the payment of interest on equity

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-Held company with authorized capital

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 21.314.559/0001-66

State Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

We hereby announce to the Shareholders that, on a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on September 24, 2021, the members of the Board of Directors approved the payment of interest on equity, pursuant to Article 30, Paragraph 3 of the Bylaws, subject to the following conditions:

1. Shareholding Base for Payment Purposes

Holders of shares issued by the Company, according to the shareholding on September 29, 2021, will be entitled to interest on equity.

2. Total Interest on Equity

Gross amount of R$27,740,000.00 (twenty seven million seven hundred and forty thousand reais), corresponding R$0.076772906 per share.

The amount of interest on equity is subject to the 15% (fifteen percent) of withholding income tax, except for shareholders who are provenly exempt or immune, or shareholders domiciled in countries or jurisdictions for which the law establishes a different rate. Exempt or immune shareholders must prove their condition by October 13, 2021, submitting the applicable documents to the Company's Investor Relations Department.

3. Payment Date of the Interest on Equity

November 03, 2021, "ad referendum" of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that approves the 2021 fiscal year accounts.

4. Ex-Right to Interest on Equity

The Company's shares will be traded ex-right to interest on equity as of September 30, 2021, including this date.