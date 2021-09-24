Movida Participações S A : Notice to Shareholders - Approved the payment of interest on equity

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly-Held company with authorized capital
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) No. 21.314.559/0001-66
State Registry (NIRE) No. 35.300.472.101
NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
We hereby announce to the Shareholders that, on a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on September 24, 2021, the members of the Board of Directors approved the payment of interest on equity, pursuant to Article 30, Paragraph 3 of the Bylaws, subject to the following conditions:
1. Shareholding Base for Payment Purposes
Holders of shares issued by the Company, according to the shareholding on September 29, 2021, will be entitled to interest on equity.
2. Total Interest on Equity
Gross amount of R$27,740,000.00 (twenty seven million seven hundred and forty thousand reais), corresponding R$0.076772906 per share.
The amount of interest on equity is subject to the 15% (fifteen percent) of withholding income tax, except for shareholders who are provenly exempt or immune, or shareholders domiciled in countries or jurisdictions for which the law establishes a different rate. Exempt or immune shareholders must prove their condition by October 13, 2021, submitting the applicable documents to the Company's Investor Relations Department.
3. Payment Date of the Interest on Equity
November 03, 2021, "ad referendum" of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that approves the 2021 fiscal year accounts.
4. Ex-Right to Interest on Equity
The Company's shares will be traded ex-right to interest on equity as of September 30, 2021, including this date.
5. Deduction from Mandatory Dividends
The interest on capital, net of withholding income tax, will be deducted from the 2019 mandatory dividends, pursuant to Article 9, Paragraph 7, of Law 9249/95 and item V, of CVM Resolution No. 207/96, and Article 30, Paragraph 3 of the Company's Bylaws.
6. Credit Instructions
Shareholders whose registration does not include their Corporate/Individual Taxpayer's ID or Bank/Agency and Checking Account information, will have their rights credited after the due update of their registration, in the Agencies of Bradesco S.A. Shareholders who have shares held in custody at CBLC (Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia), must confirm/update their banking information and registration through their custody agent.
Address for further clarification:
Investor Relations Department
Av. Dr. Renato Paes de Barros, 1017, conjunto 92, Itaim Bibi
CEP: 04530-001 - São Paulo - SP - Brazil
Phone: (11) 3154-4000 / (11) 3154-4042
Email: ri@movida.com.br
São Paulo, September 24, 2021.
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Movida Participações SA published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 21:41:07 UTC.