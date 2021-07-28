Movida Participações S A : Notice to Shareholders - Beginning of the Period for the Exercise of Withdrawal Rights

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) n° 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.472.101

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Movida Participações S.A. ("Movida" or "Company"), in addition to the material facts disclosed on February 3rd, June 25 and July 26, 2021, hereby inform its shareholders, as follows:

1. Merger of Shares

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on July 26, 2021 ("EGM") approved the merger of shares issued by CS Brasil Participações e Locações S.A. ("CS Participações") by the Company ("Merger of Shares"), pursuant to and following the conditions of the "Protocol and Justification for the Merger of Shares of CS Brasil Participações e Locações S.A. by Movida Participações S.A.", entered into by the management of Movida and CS Participações and approved by the EGM ("Protocol and Justification"). With the consummation of the Merger of Shares, CS Participações will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and, consequently, all shares issued by CS Participações will be held by the Company.

2. Right of Withdrawal

Pursuant to art. 37 and art. 252, paragraph one, of the Law 6,404/76 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), shareholders dissenting from the resolution of the Merger of Shares may exercise the right of withdrawal from the Company, upon reimbursement of the value of their shares.

3. Legitimation

Dissenting shareholders may exercise the right of withdrawal in regard to the Merger of Shares. Dissidents will be those shareholders who: (i) voted against the approval of the Merger of Shares; (ii) abstained from voting in regard to said resolution; or (iii) did not attend the EGM.

The dissenting shareholders may only exercise the right of withdrawal in regard to the shares issued by the Company which they provenly held, uninterruptedly, between June 25, 2021 (date of disclosure of a material fact informing about the performance of the Merger of Shares), respecting the negotiations carried out on that day, and the date of actual exercise of the withdrawal right, pursuant to art. 137, paragraph one, of the Brazilian Corporations Law.

4. Refund Amount

The reimbursement amount for dissenting shareholders of Movida will be of R$7.90 (seven reais and ninety cents) per share, calculated based on the share's book value, according to the financial statements for the fiscal year ended in December 31, 2020 ("Refund Amount"), except for the right to draw up a special balance sheet as provided for in art. 45, paragraph two, of the Brazilian Corporate Law.

The theoretical exchange ratio established between the shares issued by CS Participações and Movida according to the Economic Value Valuation Report, for their respective economic values in accordance with the discounted cash flow methodology, is less advantageous for Movida's minority shareholders than the exchange ratio provided for in the Protocol and Justification.