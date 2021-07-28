Movida Participações S A : Notice to Shareholders - Beginning of the Period for the Exercise of Withdrawal Rights

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) n° 21.314.559/0001-66
Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.472.101
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Movida Participações S.A. ("Movida" or "Company"), in addition to the material facts disclosed on February 3rd, June 25 and July 26, 2021, hereby inform its shareholders, as follows:
1. Merger of Shares
The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on July 26, 2021 ("EGM") approved the merger of shares issued by CS Brasil Participações e Locações S.A. ("CS Participações") by the Company ("Merger of Shares"), pursuant to and following the conditions of the "Protocol and Justification for the Merger of Shares of CS Brasil Participações e Locações S.A. by Movida Participações S.A.", entered into by the management of Movida and CS Participações and approved by the EGM ("Protocol and Justification"). With the consummation of the Merger of Shares, CS Participações will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and, consequently, all shares issued by CS Participações will be held by the Company.
2. Right of Withdrawal
Pursuant to art. 37 and art. 252, paragraph one, of the Law 6,404/76 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), shareholders dissenting from the resolution of the Merger of Shares may exercise the right of withdrawal from the Company, upon reimbursement of the value of their shares.
3. Legitimation
Dissenting shareholders may exercise the right of withdrawal in regard to the Merger of Shares. Dissidents will be those shareholders who: (i) voted against the approval of the Merger of Shares; (ii) abstained from voting in regard to said resolution; or (iii) did not attend the EGM.
The dissenting shareholders may only exercise the right of withdrawal in regard to the shares issued by the Company which they provenly held, uninterruptedly, between June 25, 2021 (date of disclosure of a material fact informing about the performance of the Merger of Shares), respecting the negotiations carried out on that day, and the date of actual exercise of the withdrawal right, pursuant to art. 137, paragraph one, of the Brazilian Corporations Law.
4. Refund Amount
The reimbursement amount for dissenting shareholders of Movida will be of R$7.90 (seven reais and ninety cents) per share, calculated based on the share's book value, according to the financial statements for the fiscal year ended in December 31, 2020 ("Refund Amount"), except for the right to draw up a special balance sheet as provided for in art. 45, paragraph two, of the Brazilian Corporate Law.
The theoretical exchange ratio established between the shares issued by CS Participações and Movida according to the Economic Value Valuation Report, for their respective economic values in accordance with the discounted cash flow methodology, is less advantageous for Movida's minority shareholders than the exchange ratio provided for in the Protocol and Justification.
Thus, as provided for in art. 264, paragraph three, of the Brazilian Corporate Law, dissenting shareholders may not opt for the Refund Amount pursuant to the Economic Value Valuation Report.
It is clarified that the right of withdrawal will be exclusively exercised over all the shares, thus it will not be allowed the exercise of such right in regard only to part of the shares held by the dissenting shareholder.
5. Deadline for Exercising the Right of Withdrawal
The right of withdrawal must be exercised within a period of 30 (thirty) days, as of July 29, 2021 (the day following the publication of the EGM minutes) (inclusive) and ending on August 27, 2021 (inclusive). The right to withdraw must be exercised by express communication of the intention to exercise it by the dissenting shareholder, within the aforementioned period. In accordance with the provisions of arts. 230 and 137, IV, paragraphs one and four, of the Brazilian Corporate Law, the right of withdrawal of the dissenting shareholder who does not exercise it within the aforementioned period shall be extinguished by operation of law.
6. Procedure for Exercising the Right of Withdrawal
Exercise of the Right of Withdrawal in the Book-EntryEnvironment. Dissenting shareholders whose shares are directly deposited with the registrar of Movida shares, Banco Bradesco S.A., must appear at a branch of that bank bearing the following documents:
-
Individuals: identification document (Issuance of Individual Taxpayers' Registry and ID) and proof of residence, bearing a written document with notarized signature declaring the exercise of the right of withdrawal and which must contain the personal and banking data of the shareholder for reimbursement payment and the number of shares held; and
-
Legal Entity:documentation granting legal representation powers and a written document with notarized signature declaring the exercise of the right of withdrawal and which must contain the shareholder's personal and bank data for reimbursement payment and the number of shares held. Shareholders who are represented by an attorney-in-fact must also deliver the respective power of attorney, which shall contain special powers to exercise the right to withdraw and request reimbursement.
Exercise of the Right of Withdrawal at the Central Depository.Dissenting shareholders whose shares are held in custody at the Central Depository of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão shall, subject to the specific terms and procedures of the Central Depository of Assets, exercise their right of withdrawal through their respective custody agents, by contacting them in advance enough to take the necessary measures and to consult them about the necessary documents.
7. Date and Payment Method
The Refund Amount will be paid to dissenting shareholders within 30 (thirty) days from the end of the period for exercising the right of withdrawal mentioned in item 5 above, subject to the
payment rules provided for in the Brazilian Corporate Law in case of request to dray up a special balance sheet.
The payment to dissenting shareholders will be made using the data registered with the custodian institutions or according to the bank details that must be provided in the reimbursement request provided for in item 6 above.
8. Review of Deliberation
Pursuant to art. 137, paragraph three, of the Brazilian Corporate Law, the Company's management is entitled, within 10 (ten) days after the end of the period for exercising the right to withdraw, to call a extraordinary general meeting to reconsider the resolution taken at the EGM, if it decides that the payment of the Refund Amount will jeopardize the Company's financial stability.
São Paulo, July 28, 2021
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Movida Participações SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:56:04 UTC.