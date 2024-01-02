MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ/MF n° 21.314.559/0001-66

NIRE 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

A MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. (B3: "MOVI3") ("Movida"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, for the fifth consecutive year, it remains the only company in the car rental sector to be listed on B3's ISE Portfolio. The Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) gathers shares of publicly traded companies analyzed under the comparative aspect of sustainability, considering economic efficiency, environmental balance, social equity, and governance.

In addition, we are pleased to inform that Movida is once again part of the B3 Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3), proving our commitment to the transparency of our emissions and highlighting that we are increasingly prepared for a low-carbon economy.

Since its foundation, in 2006, Movida has worked and grown focused on building sustainable initiatives, aiming to contribute significantly to its surroundings. It is still the only leasing company in the world, listed on the stock exchange, to be a Certified B Corporation, a global initiative that aims to redesign success in the economy to consider not only financial success, but also the well- being of society and the planet.

São Paulo, January 02, 2024.

Movida Participações S.A.

Gustavo Henrique Paganoto Moscatelli

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer