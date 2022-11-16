Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications requested by B3

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Authorized capital publicly held company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company"), hereby presents the clarifications in response to Official Letter B3 410/2022-SLS, dated of November 10nd, 2022 about atypical fluctuations registered with the shares issued by the Company:

"In view of the last fluctuations registered with the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as below, we request that you be informed, until 2022-11-11, if there is any fact known to you that can justify them.

Updated until 4:14 p.m."

In response to the Official Letter, the Company informs that it is not aware of any material fact or act that justifies fluctuations verified in the price and trading volume of the shares issued by the Company.

We hereby remain available for any further clarifications that may be necessary.

São Paulo, November 16, 2022.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer