Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Movida Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOVI3   BRMOVIACNOR0

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-16 pm EST
9.370 BRL   -8.50%
04:19pMovida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications requested by B3
PU
11/11Movida Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação Institucional - 3T22
PU
11/08Transcript : Movida Participações S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications requested by B3

11/16/2022 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Authorized capital publicly held company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company"), hereby presents the clarifications in response to Official Letter B3 410/2022-SLS, dated of November 10nd, 2022 about atypical fluctuations registered with the shares issued by the Company:

"In view of the last fluctuations registered with the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as below, we request that you be informed, until 2022-11-11, if there is any fact known to you that can justify them.

Updated until 4:14 p.m."

In response to the Official Letter, the Company informs that it is not aware of any material fact or act that justifies fluctuations verified in the price and trading volume of the shares issued by the Company.

We hereby remain available for any further clarifications that may be necessary.

São Paulo, November 16, 2022.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 21:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
04:19pMovida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications requested by B3
PU
11/11Movida Participações S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação Institucional - 3T22
PU
11/08Transcript : Movida Participações S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Movida Participações S A : Institutional Presentation 3Q22
PU
11/07Movida Participações S A : 3Q22 Financial Statements
PU
11/07Movida Participações S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão em..
PU
11/07Movida Participações S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
10/18Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Live
PU
10/10Movida Participações S A : CVM 358 - September 2022 - Individual Position Related Companie..
PU
10/04Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Live
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 770 M 1 825 M 1 825 M
Net income 2022 832 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2022 11 130 M 2 079 M 2 079 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,77x
Yield 2022 9,62%
Capitalization 3 704 M 692 M 692 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 3 266
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Movida Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,49 BRL
Average target price 21,85 BRL
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Horta Franklin Chief Executive Officer
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto Chief Financial, Administrative & IR Officer
Fernando Antonio Simões Chairman
Ricardo Florence dos Santos Independent Director
Marcelo José Ferreira e Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-35.11%694
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.23.41%11 954
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.13.39%9 827
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-27.33%6 065
SIXT SE-39.52%3 978
CIA LOCA2.72%2 415