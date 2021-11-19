Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
São Paulo, November 19, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executives in the following online event (*available in Portuguese only):
Live with Edmar Prado Lopes Neto (CFO)- Live with Eleven - Discussions about the 3Q21 - 11/22/2021, 10:00 am (BR)
Link:https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvd- 6rrTooGtJzUWWhXRyRXEmxAJXGPcWk
Topics to be discussed: Results of 3Q21.
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer
