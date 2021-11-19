Log in
    MOVI3   BRMOVIACNOR0

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/18
17.06 BRL   +1.01%
Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

11/19/2021 | 04:24pm EST
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, November 19, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executives in the following online event (*available in Portuguese only):

Live with Edmar Prado Lopes Neto (CFO)- Live with Eleven - Discussions about the 3Q21 - 11/22/2021, 10:00 am (BR)

Link:https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvd- 6rrTooGtJzUWWhXRyRXEmxAJXGPcWk

Topics to be discussed: Results of 3Q21.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 904 M 874 M 874 M
Net income 2021 423 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
Net Debt 2021 5 560 M 991 M 991 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 6 151 M 1 106 M 1 096 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 3 266
Free-Float 65,8%
Managers and Directors
Renato Horta Franklin Chief Executive Officer
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Fernando Antonio Simões Chairman
Ricardo Florence dos Santos Independent Director
Marcelo José Ferreira e Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-17.38%1 109
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.645.17%15 690
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%10 161
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-23.68%7 136
SIXT SE59.17%7 051
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP22.25%2 911