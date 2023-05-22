Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Movida Participações S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOVI3   BRMOVIACNOR0

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:51 2023-05-22 pm EDT
11.26 BRL   -0.44%
05:20pMovida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Board Member
PU
05/11Movida Participações S A : 1Q23 Conference Call Transcription
PU
05/08Brazil's ride-hailing app 99 aims to double electric cars within a year
RE
Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Board Member

05/22/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Movida Participacoes S.A. (B3: MOVI3) ("Movida" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, Mr. Lucas Zanon Arantes resigned as Director without specific designation of the Company.

The Board of Directors thanked Mr. Lucas Zanon Arantes for his dedication and contribution as Director and wishes him success and happiness.

São Paulo, May 22, 2023.

Gustavo Henrique Paganoto Moscatelli

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 22 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2023 21:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 072 M 2 433 M 2 433 M
Net income 2023 278 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
Net Debt 2023 12 481 M 2 515 M 2 515 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,7x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 4 090 M 824 M 824 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 5 614
Free-Float 34,7%
Technical analysis trends MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,31 BRL
Average target price 15,29 BRL
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Henrique Paganoto Moscatelli Chief Executive Officer
Pedro de Almeida Chief Financial Officer
Fernando Antonio Simões Chairman
Marcelo José Ferreira e Silva Independent Director
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.48.04%821
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.19.13%12 433
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-2.20%6 375
SIXT SE33.80%5 189
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.09%5 050
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY37.57%1 215
