Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Board Member

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Movida Participacoes S.A. (B3: MOVI3) ("Movida" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, Mr. Lucas Zanon Arantes resigned as Director without specific designation of the Company.
The Board of Directors thanked Mr. Lucas Zanon Arantes for his dedication and contribution as Director and wishes him success and happiness.
São Paulo, May 22, 2023.
Gustavo Henrique Paganoto Moscatelli
CEO and Investor Relations Officer
