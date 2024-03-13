Movida Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the passenger car rental. The Company, through its subsidiaries Movida Locacao de Veiculos Ltda and Movida Gestao de Frotas SA, provides cars within short and long-time agreements, as well as fleet outsourcing to business customers. The Company's cars are equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), music player and wireless Internet, as well as with other on demand facilities, such as baby car seat. Its car brand names include Volkswagen, Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Renault, Jeep, Chevrolet and Mercedes, among others. In addition, the Company sells used cars. The Company operates offices in numerous cities and near airports, in Brazil.