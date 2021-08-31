Log in
    MOVI3   BRMOVIACNOR0

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/30
18.8 BRL   -1.00%
Movida Participações S A : Verification Statement Sustainability Finance Framework

08/31/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
June 2021

BUREAU VERITAS CERTIFICATION

VERIFICATION STATEMENT

SECOND PARTY OPINION

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Classified as Public Público

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION ..........................................................................................................................

2

CONCLUSION ..............................................................................................................................

2

PART 1 ........................................................................................................................................

3

1.1 ABOUT MOVIDA ...................................................................................................................

3

1.1.1 Movida's ESG Strategy..................................................................................................

5

1.2 GREEN AND SOCIAL BOND PRINCIPLES ................................................................................

7

1.2.1 Eligibility Criteria...........................................................................................................

8

1.3 ON THE ISSUANCE OF GREEN AND/OR SOCIAL BONDS .......................................................

8

1.4 ON PROJECTS........................................................................................................................

8

PART 2 ......................................................................................................................................

13

2.1 SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY..............................................................................................

13

2.2 MOVIDA AND BUREAU VERITAS LIABILITIES ......................................................................

13

2.3 LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS........................................................................................

14

2.4 TECHNICAL OPINION ..........................................................................................................

14

2.4.1 Framework..................................................................................................................

14

2.4.2 Project selection .........................................................................................................

15

2.4.2.1 Project management and monitoring .....................................................................

17

2.4.3 Bonds characteristics..................................................................................................

18

2.4.4 Disclosure ...................................................................................................................

19

2.4.5 Verification .................................................................................................................

19

2.4.6 Validity........................................................................................................................

19

2.5 DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE AND IMPARTIALITY .....................................................

20

1 | P a g e

Bureau Veritas Certification

Classified as Public

INTRODUCTION

Bureau Veritas Certification Brasil (Bureau Veritas) was engaged by MOVIDA S.A (Movida) to conduct a verification of its Sustainability Finance Framework (Framework), which will be used for financial transactions of Green, Social and/or Sustainability Bonds (hereinafter Green/Social Bonds), for a defined period in accordance with requirements demonstrated below.

The technical basis used for this verification was the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Guidelines, entitled The Green Bonds Principles (GBP), 2021 and Social Bonds Principles (SBP), 2021 both as "Voluntary Process Guidelines for Issuing Green and Social Bonds".

The scope of the verification is restricted to MOVIDA's business, with geographic scope being Brazil, as detailed in this Statement.

CONCLUSION

Based on the verification carried out by us and the evidence gathered, it is our opinion that MOVIDA's Framework meets the ICMA Green and Social Bonds Principles and, therefore, is suitable for use in private debt transactions or in debt transactions made in the local and/or international capital markets. The Framework clearly demonstrates compliance with the GBPs and SBPs Principles.

Additionally, we have concluded that the scope and characteristics of the projects described in the Framework meet the eligibility criteria of the GBPs and SBPs and are coherent, given the relevant environmental and social impacts, in the context of Movida's activities.

.

2 | P a g e

Bureau Veritas Certification

Classified as Public

PART 1

1.1 ABOUT MOVIDA

The information in Part 1 (1.1 and 1.1.1) was extracted from MOVIDA's 2020 Integrated Report, which content followed the methodology of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the principles of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). It is worth noting that this Report was submitted to an independent verification, as disclosed on the website (https://ri.movida.com.br/a-companhia/relatorio-de-sustentabilidade/).

Movida Participações S.A. is a Brazilian company based in São Paulo, focused exclusively on engaging people in developing solutions for urban mobility. The company is currently active on 03 fronts:

  • Car rentals:

There is a total of 71,041 light vehicles, offered in contracts in daily, monthly and annual models, as well as flexible prepaid plans.

  • Fleet management and outsourcing:

Movida Frotas manages and outsources corporate fleets in long-term contracts, identifying appropriate vehicles and solutions for each company, regardless of their scale. In addition to offering 47,244 vehicles, the services include dimensioning, acquisition, leasing, maintenance and fleet replacement consulting; support, through on-line management reports; documentation process assistance; technology provision, such as telemetry utilization; among other features.

  • Used car sales:

Operating in the sales of used cars as a complementary activity (not as a service segment) for asset turnover.

3 | P a g e

Bureau Veritas Certification

Classified as Public

In 2020, it was reported a human resource of 3,328 direct employees and 256 contractors (outsourced), mainly distributed in the car rental, fleet management/outsourcing (GTF) and used car sales divisions.

Movida seeks in its sustainability strategy an alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Global Compact Principles; recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD); indicators of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

In 2021 Movida was included in the portfolio of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE-B3) and became part of the B3 Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3). In the same year it was certified as a B Company (B-Lab).

The B (Management Level) classification was the first climate change strategy assessment by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), an international non-profit organization that helps companies and cities disclose their environmental impact.

Regarding the risk perspective, Movida concluded the climate risk mapping process in accordance with the TCFD protocol and has defined its climate strategy based on three pillars:

  • Mitigation;
  • Neutralization;
  • Adaptation (which works on the management of climate risks that could negatively impact operations in the medium and long term).

Following the climate strategy and complying with GHG Protocol principles, Movida has prepared a Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory, which includes, as an innovative way for the segment, the Scope 3 emissions in its controls, understanding it to be the most relevant and material category for its processes.

This inventory covers, therefore, Direct emissions (Scope 1), substantially from the direct consumption of fuels, Indirect (Scope 2), related to energy acquisition, mainly for the company's stores and administrative centers,

4 | P a g e

Bureau Veritas Certification

Classified as Public

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
