Movida Participações S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q20
04/06/2021 | 09:26am EDT
4Q20 INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
April/2021
A
GROUP COMPANY
COMPANY HISTORY
# os Stores: # of Cars:
GROWTH AND
PROFITABILITY
MATURING AND EXECUTION
BRAND EXPANSION AND
118,285
CONSOLIDATION
109,661
SCALE GAIN AND
CONSOLIDATION
92,875
Grupo
75,860
64,223
52,723
36,875
2,400
2006
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
RAC
29
82
156
183
183
186
191
194
Seminovos
-
-
23
59
58
64
67
70
2
ABOUT MOVIDA
WHO WE ARE
One of the top players in Brazil
Sustainable Financial Results
Modern and innovative Business Model
National Presence
Strong and widely recognized brand
Highest Level of Corporate Governance (B3 - Novo Mercado)
BUSINESS MAIN PILLARS
PURCHASE
OPERATION
ASSET SALE
COST OF DEBT
- Scale
- Processes Maturity
- Focus on Retail
- Capital Structure
- Mix
and Expansion
(Own Stores)
Rent a Car
Fleet Management
(RAC)
Used Car
Sales
3
SOLID FUNDAMENTALS
The Right Company
Movida has achieved a new maturity standard with focus on people, execution and return for shareholders
Company is well positioned to organically capture market growth, which continues growing strongly and with healthy competition
Scale allows a new cycle of profitability for the Company
Seminovos maturity allows a new growth cycle
Differentiated business model with focus on individuals, pioneering in innovation and technology in customer service
Sources: ABLA; Brazilian Central Bank; Diário Oficial
Notes: (1) SELIC rate fixed by Copom; (2) Daily average of Movida as a percent of the monthly minimum wage
The Right Timing
Net Income (R$mm)
228
234
Solid growth
160
54
32
66
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Total Market (RAC + GTF); '000s of vehicles
709
826
997
633
64
76
93
110
2016
2017
2018
2019
Mercado Total
Movida
Growth in all segments in an industry with high barriers to entry
# of Cars Bought (LTM)
Significant interest rate
76,724
cuts in Brazil
54,999
56,127
69,592 Basic interest rate cut(1)
45,114
from 14.25% (jan-2016) to
37,344
2.0% dec-2020)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Increase in car rental affordability
9.5%
954
998
1045
937
Salário Mínimo
880
8.5%
8.3%
8.2%
7.2%
Diária Média vs Salário
Mínimo
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
4
USED CARS SALES (SEMINOVOS) MARKET
In million cars
New Cars
3.0
2.8
2.4
2.1
1.9
2.2
Installed
1.7
1.7
capacity of 5
million cars
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Used Cars (including seminovos)
9.5
9.3 9.3
8.7 8.6 8.6
8.2
8.1
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Seminovos 1,2
3.2
3.4
2.6
1.8
1.9
1.6
1.5
1.2
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Sources: Fenauto, Anfavea, Fenabrave, Economy Ministry and public information
Addressable market
Data as of 2020
8.1 million
Used Cars
0.7%
1.2 million
Seminovos1,2
56 th
4.6%
Movida
Total Brazilian fleet 56 million with average age of 9 years3
5
Note: (1) Used cars with up to 3 years of use, (2) Estimated number by the proportion of used cars in relation to the total of vehicles (passenger, light and heavy commercial vehicles and motorcycles) published by Fenauto (3) 2019 data.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Movida Participações SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 13:25:01 UTC.