MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
Movida Participações S A : Institutional Presentation 4Q20

04/06/2021 | 09:26am EDT
4Q20 INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

April/2021

A

GROUP COMPANY

COMPANY HISTORY

# os Stores: # of Cars:

GROWTH AND

PROFITABILITY

MATURING AND EXECUTION

BRAND EXPANSION AND

118,285

CONSOLIDATION

109,661

SCALE GAIN AND

CONSOLIDATION

92,875

Grupo

75,860

64,223

52,723

36,875

2,400

2006

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

RAC

29

82

156

183

183

186

191

194

Seminovos

-

-

23

59

58

64

67

70

2

ABOUT MOVIDA

WHO WE ARE

One of the top players in Brazil

Sustainable Financial Results

Modern and innovative Business Model

National Presence

Strong and widely recognized brand

Highest Level of Corporate Governance (B3 - Novo Mercado)

BUSINESS MAIN PILLARS

PURCHASE

OPERATION

ASSET SALE

COST OF DEBT

- Scale

- Processes Maturity

- Focus on Retail

- Capital Structure

- Mix

and Expansion

(Own Stores)

Rent a Car

Fleet Management

(RAC)

Used Car

Sales

3

SOLID FUNDAMENTALS

The Right Company

Movida has achieved a new maturity standard with focus on people, execution and return for shareholders

Company is well positioned to organically capture market growth, which continues growing strongly and with healthy competition

Scale allows a new cycle of profitability for the Company

Seminovos maturity allows a new growth cycle

Differentiated business model with focus on individuals, pioneering in innovation and technology in customer service

Sources: ABLA; Brazilian Central Bank; Diário Oficial

Notes: (1) SELIC rate fixed by Copom; (2) Daily average of Movida as a percent of the monthly minimum wage

The Right Timing

Net Income (R$mm)

228

234

Solid growth

160

54

32

66

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Total Market (RAC + GTF); '000s of vehicles

709

826

997

633

64

76

93

110

2016

2017

2018

2019

Mercado Total

Movida

Growth in all segments in an industry with high barriers to entry

# of Cars Bought (LTM)

Significant interest rate

76,724

cuts in Brazil

54,999

56,127

69,592 Basic interest rate cut(1)

45,114

from 14.25% (jan-2016) to

37,344

2.0% dec-2020)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Increase in car rental affordability

9.5%

954

998

1045

937

Salário Mínimo

880

8.5%

8.3%

8.2%

7.2%

Diária Média vs Salário

Mínimo

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

4

USED CARS SALES (SEMINOVOS) MARKET

In million cars

New Cars

3.0

2.8

2.4

2.1

1.9

2.2

Installed

1.7

1.7

capacity of 5

million cars

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Used Cars (including seminovos)

9.5

9.3 9.3

8.7 8.6 8.6

8.2

8.1

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Seminovos 1,2

3.2

3.4

2.6

1.8

1.9

1.6

1.5

1.2

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Sources: Fenauto, Anfavea, Fenabrave, Economy Ministry and public information

Addressable market

Data as of 2020

8.1 million

Used Cars

0.7%

1.2 million

Seminovos1,2

56 th

4.6%

Movida

Total Brazilian fleet 56 million with average age of 9 years3

5

Note: (1) Used cars with up to 3 years of use, (2) Estimated number by the proportion of used cars in relation to the total of vehicles (passenger, light and heavy commercial vehicles and motorcycles) published by Fenauto (3) 2019 data.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 13:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
