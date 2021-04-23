Log in
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Movida Participações S A : Material Fact - Conclusion of the 6th Issue of Debentures

04/23/2021 | 11:24pm EDT
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

MATERIAL FACT

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company"), a publicly-held company, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, on April 23, 2021, its 6th (sixth) issue of simple, non-convertible debentures was completed in shares, of the type with floating guarantee, with additional personal guarantee, in a single series, in the amount of five hundred and fifty million reais (R$ 550,000,000.00) ("Debentures" and "Issue", respectively), which were object of public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts, under the terms of the Securities Commission ("CVM") Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("Restricted Offer" and "CVM Instruction 476", respectively) ), under the firm placement guarantee scheme for the total amount of the Issue provided by the intermediary institutions, the realization of which was reported in a material fact disclosed by the Company on April 9, 2021.

More information about the Issue and the Restricted Offer can be obtained (i) in the minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on April 9, 2021, and (ii) in the "Private Deed Instrument of the 6th (Sixth) Issue of Simple Debentures, Not Convertible into Shares, of the Kind with Floating Guarantee, with Additional Fidejussory Guarantee, in a Single Series, for Public Distribution with Restricted Distribution Efforts, from Movida Participações SA " dated April 9, 2021, both available on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the Company's website (www.movida.com.br).

São Paulo, April 23, 2021.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer

SP - 25712721v1

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 24 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 03:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 317 M 971 M 971 M
Net income 2021 347 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Net Debt 2021 3 260 M 596 M 596 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 5 052 M 918 M 923 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 266
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Movida Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOVIDA PARTICIPAçõES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,17 BRL
Last Close Price 17,00 BRL
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renato Horta Franklin Chief Executive Officer
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Fernando Antonio Simões Chairman
Ricardo Florence dos Santos Independent Director
Marcelo José Ferreira e Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOVIDA PARTICIPAçõES S.A.-17.68%911
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-10.51%8 312
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.112.68%5 542
SIXT SE13.85%5 412
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-34.29%1 492
BARLOWORLD LIMITED4.07%1 402
