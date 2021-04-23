Movida Participações S A : Material Fact - Conclusion of the 6th Issue of Debentures

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

MATERIAL FACT

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ("Company"), a publicly-held company, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, on April 23, 2021, its 6th (sixth) issue of simple, non-convertible debentures was completed in shares, of the type with floating guarantee, with additional personal guarantee, in a single series, in the amount of five hundred and fifty million reais (R$ 550,000,000.00) ("Debentures" and "Issue", respectively), which were object of public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts, under the terms of the Securities Commission ("CVM") Instruction 476, of January 16, 2009, as amended ("Restricted Offer" and "CVM Instruction 476", respectively) ), under the firm placement guarantee scheme for the total amount of the Issue provided by the intermediary institutions, the realization of which was reported in a material fact disclosed by the Company on April 9, 2021.

More information about the Issue and the Restricted Offer can be obtained (i) in the minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on April 9, 2021, and (ii) in the "Private Deed Instrument of the 6th (Sixth) Issue of Simple Debentures, Not Convertible into Shares, of the Kind with Floating Guarantee, with Additional Fidejussory Guarantee, in a Single Series, for Public Distribution with Restricted Distribution Efforts, from Movida Participações SA " dated April 9, 2021, both available on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the Company's website (www.movida.com.br).

São Paulo, April 23, 2021.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer

