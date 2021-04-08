Log in
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

04/08/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, April 08, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executive in the following online event (*available in Portuguese only):

Live with Renato Franklin (CEO) - Um Só Planeta - April 09, 2021 - 4:00 p.m. (BR)

Link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/um-s%C3%B3-planeta/https://www.facebook.com/umsoplaneta https://www.instagram.com/um_so_planeta/

Topics to be discussed: The measures being taken by companies of different sizes and sectors to help fight against climate change.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
