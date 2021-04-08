Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
São Paulo, April 08, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executive in the following online event (*available in Portuguese only):
Live with Renato Franklin (CEO) - Um Só Planeta - April 09, 2021 - 4:00 p.m. (BR)
Link: https://www.linkedin.com/company/um-s%C3%B3-planeta/https://www.facebook.com/umsoplaneta https://www.instagram.com/um_so_planeta/
Topics to be discussed: The measures being taken by companies of different sizes and sectors to help fight against climate change.
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer
