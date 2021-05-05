Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, may 05, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executives in the following online events (available in Portuguese only):

Live with Renato Horta Franklin (CEO) - Tourinho (BR) - 05/05/2021 - 5 P.M (BR) Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXFmssbh7_E

Topics to be discussed: Renato's career and perspectives for the company's future and the car rental industry.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer