MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

05/05/2021 | 08:57am EDT
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, may 05, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executives in the following online events (available in Portuguese only):

Live with Renato Horta Franklin (CEO) - Tourinho (BR) - 05/05/2021 - 5 P.M (BR) Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXFmssbh7_E

Topics to be discussed: Renato's career and perspectives for the company's future and the car rental industry.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 12:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 933 M 906 M 906 M
Net income 2021 347 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
Net Debt 2021 3 160 M 581 M 581 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 4 898 M 900 M 900 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 266
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Movida Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 23,83 BRL
Last Close Price 16,48 BRL
Spread / Highest target 88,1%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renato Horta Franklin Chief Executive Officer
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Fernando Antonio Simões Chairman
Ricardo Florence dos Santos Independent Director
Marcelo José Ferreira e Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-20.19%900
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-9.01%8 664
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.123.46%5 823
SIXT SE20.16%5 719
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-22.96%1 715
BARLOWORLD LIMITED1.95%1 364
