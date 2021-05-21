Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, may 21, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executives in the following online events (available in Portuguese only):

Live with Jamyl Jarrus (Executive Director of Marketing and Sales) - Rádio Mix Making Every Calculation (Radio Mix 106.4 FM) - 05/24/2021 at 6:00 P.M

How to access: Radio 106.3 FM or on the website radiomixfm.com.br

List of topics to be discussed:Urban Mobility and the advantages of the monthly lease car.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer