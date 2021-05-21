Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
São Paulo, may 21, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executives in the following online events (available in Portuguese only):
Live with Jamyl Jarrus (Executive Director of Marketing and Sales) - Rádio Mix Making Every Calculation (Radio Mix 106.4 FM) - 05/24/2021 at 6:00 P.M
How to access: Radio 106.3 FM or on the website radiomixfm.com.br
List of topics to be discussed:Urban Mobility and the advantages of the monthly lease car.
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Movida Participações SA published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 21:42:06 UTC.