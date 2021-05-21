Log in
    MOVI3   BRMOVIACNOR0

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

05/21/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, may 21, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executives in the following online events (available in Portuguese only):

Live with Jamyl Jarrus (Executive Director of Marketing and Sales) - Rádio Mix Making Every Calculation (Radio Mix 106.4 FM) - 05/24/2021 at 6:00 P.M

How to access: Radio 106.3 FM or on the website radiomixfm.com.br

List of topics to be discussed:Urban Mobility and the advantages of the monthly lease car.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 864 M 909 M 909 M
Net income 2021 381 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
Net Debt 2021 2 478 M 463 M 463 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 5 284 M 993 M 988 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 266
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Movida Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 23,91 BRL
Last Close Price 17,78 BRL
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renato Horta Franklin Chief Executive Officer
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Fernando Antonio Simões Chairman
Ricardo Florence dos Santos Independent Director
Marcelo José Ferreira e Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-13.90%998
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-9.40%8 873
SIXT SE31.16%6 301
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.122.14%5 789
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-4.78%2 409
BARLOWORLD LIMITED5.54%1 476