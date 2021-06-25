Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, June 25, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executive in the following online event (*available in Portuguese only):

Live with Renato Franklin (CEO) - Global Climate Summit - B System & B Lab - 07/01/2021, 2021 - 9:30 a.m. (BR)

Link to subscribe: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cupula-global-do-clima-sistema-b-b-lab- registration-156108210861

Link of The Live: https://www.bcorpclimatecollective.org/

Topics to be discussed: Movida's Carbon Free Case.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Director