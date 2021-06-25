Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Movida Participações S.A.
  News
  Summary
    MOVI3   BRMOVIACNOR0

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

06/25/2021 | 11:53pm EDT
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, June 25, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executive in the following online event (*available in Portuguese only):

Live with Renato Franklin (CEO) - Global Climate Summit - B System & B Lab - 07/01/2021, 2021 - 9:30 a.m. (BR)

Link to subscribe: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cupula-global-do-clima-sistema-b-b-lab- registration-156108210861

Link of The Live: https://www.bcorpclimatecollective.org/

Topics to be discussed: Movida's Carbon Free Case.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Director

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 03:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 819 M 977 M 977 M
Net income 2021 389 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net Debt 2021 3 389 M 687 M 687 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 5 709 M 1 155 M 1 157 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 266
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Movida Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,21 BRL
Average target price 23,99 BRL
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Horta Franklin Chief Executive Officer
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Fernando Antonio Simões Chairman
Ricardo Florence dos Santos Independent Director
Marcelo José Ferreira e Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-6.97%1 176
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-7.76%9 842
SIXT SE22.40%5 756
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.118.77%5 700
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP15.86%2 900
BARLOWORLD LIMITED14.07%1 556