Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Live Scheduled

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
São Paulo, June 25, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executive in the following online event (*available in Portuguese only):
Live with Renato Franklin (CEO) - Global Climate Summit - B System & B Lab - 07/01/2021, 2021 - 9:30 a.m. (BR)
Link to subscribe: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cupula-global-do-clima-sistema-b-b-lab- registration-156108210861
Link of The Live: https://www.bcorpclimatecollective.org/
Topics to be discussed: Movida's Carbon Free Case.
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Director
