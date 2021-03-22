Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Movida Participações S.A.    MOVI3   BRMOVIACNOR0

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(MOVI3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Lives Scheduled

03/22/2021 | 06:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, March 22, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executives in the following online events (available in Portuguese only):

Live with Jamyl Jarrus (Commercial Officer) - Mobility - March 23, 2021 - 9:00 a.m. (BR)

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/postattendee?id=4

Topics to be discussed: Mobilityflix as a service

Live with Renato Franklin (CEO) - 2W Day! - March 25, 2021 - 6:30 p.m. (BR)

Link: https://conteudo.2wenergia.com.br/2wday

Topics to be discussed: ESG - Responsible and Sustainable Companies

Live with Renato Franklin (CEO) - IBGC - March 26, 2021 - 9:00 a.m. (BR)

Link:https://www.sympla.com.br/o-desafio-da-neutralizacao__1150691?token=d4a4c802015f9e50fe48d9b7840c0d3d Topics to be discussed: Chapter Zero - The Neutralization challenge

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
06:13pMOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Notice to the Market - Next Lives Scheduled
PU
03/19MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Material Fact - VOX Conclusion
PU
03/08MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Notice to the Market - Integrated Report
PU
03/08Brazil car rental firm Movida objects to rival Localiza taking over Unidas
RE
03/08MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Material Fact - Antitrust Authority - Intervention a..
PU
03/02MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Notice to the Market - Next Lives Scheduled
PU
02/23MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework
PU
02/23MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Estrutura das Linhas de Financiamentos ligadas a Sus..
PU
02/23MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Relatório de Agência de Rating - S&P* (versão em ing..
PU
02/23MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : Relatório de Agência de Rating - Relatório Completo ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 349 M 970 M 970 M
Net income 2021 347 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
Net Debt 2021 3 142 M 570 M 570 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 4 898 M 885 M 888 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 266
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Movida Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,43 BRL
Last Close Price 16,48 BRL
Spread / Highest target 82,0%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renato Horta Franklin Chief Executive Officer
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Fernando Antonio Simões Chairman
Ricardo Florence dos Santos Independent Director
Marcelo José Ferreira e Silva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-17.63%893
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-14.00%7 942
SIXT SE5.09%5 190
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.80.78%5 031
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA-34.39%1 528
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-4.99%1 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ