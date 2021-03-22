Movida Participações S A : Notice to the Market - Next Lives Scheduled

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 21.314.559/0001-66
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.472.101
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
São Paulo, March 22, 2021 - Pursuant to Official Letter 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Movida (B3: MOVI3) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general about the participation of Company executives in the following online events (available in Portuguese only):
Live with Jamyl Jarrus (Commercial Officer) - Mobility - March 23, 2021 - 9:00 a.m. (BR)
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/postattendee?id=4
Topics to be discussed: Mobilityflix as a service
Live with Renato Franklin (CEO) - 2W Day! - March 25, 2021 - 6:30 p.m. (BR)
Link: https://conteudo.2wenergia.com.br/2wday
Topics to be discussed: ESG - Responsible and Sustainable Companies
Live with Renato Franklin (CEO) - IBGC - March 26, 2021 - 9:00 a.m. (BR)
Link:https://www.sympla.com.br/o-desafio-da-neutralizacao__1150691?token=d4a4c802015f9e50fe48d9b7840c0d3d Topics to be discussed: Chapter Zero - The Neutralization challenge
Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer
