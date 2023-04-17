Advanced search
  Report
04/17/2023
0.9700 USD   -0.01%
Moving iMage Technologies Announces Projects for Three Colleges and Universities

04/17/2023 | 07:04am EDT
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading cinema technology company, today announced it was awarded projection and sound technology upgrade projects from three universities.

“Part of our strategy is to expand beyond commercial cinema, and these projects are examples of just one way in which we are executing on these goals,” said Joe Delgado, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “We see alternative theaters and other venues as an incremental growth opportunity and a way to further increase sales of our proprietary manufactured products and new emerging products as well.”

Mckenna Theater, San Francisco State University

MiT upgraded this 705-seat multi-use theatre for DCI projection with a Barco SP4k laser projector and 7.1 QSC/Q-Sys sound system. In addition, MiT built custom speaker carts and treated the rear wall with acoustic panels to improve dialog intelligibility.

Media Department Dubbing Stage, Cal Poly State University

MIT designed and installed the systems for this multi-use room equipped for Dolby Atmos audio mixing with Barco projection, a Dolby server, QSC Reference speakers and amplifiers, and a 20-foot wide Severtson weave screen with custom masking and curtains.

Golf Clubhouse, State Technical College of Missouri

MiT will design, integrate and install the 53-seat cinema at the college’s new golf clubhouse. The cinema will be fully equipped by MiT, including Barco SP2k DCI projection, VIP seating and a 7.1 QSC/Q-Sys sound system.

About Moving iMage Technologies

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading technology, products, and services provider to outside the home entertainment venues, including the motion picture exhibition industry, Esports league hosts and sports venues. We design, manufacture and sell proprietary products and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies including SaaS/IoT platform and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,35 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 10,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phil Rafnson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William F. Greene Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Richards Senior Vice President-Engineering
Bevan Wright Director & Executive Vice President-Operations
Katherine D. Crothall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.65%11
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD0.98%9 005
NIKON CORPORATION8.84%3 322
OPT MACHINE VISION TECH CO., LTD.27.25%2 985
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED1.53%1 678
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD15.95%1 436
