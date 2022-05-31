Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) to Present at LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced Joe Delgado, executive vice president, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the LD Micro Invitational XII, taking place on June 7-9, 2022.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Access: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

1:1 Meetings: Tuesday/Wednesday, June 7/8, 2022

Please sign up for one-on-ones through the LD Micro conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

