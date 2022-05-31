Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MITQ   US62464R1095

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MITQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/31 12:56:58 pm EDT
1.160 USD   -2.52%
Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) to Present at LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference
BU
Earnings Flash (MITQ) MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q3 EPS $-0.00
MT
Earnings Flash (MITQ) MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q3 Revenue $5.8M
MT
Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) to Present at LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference

05/31/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) (“MiT”), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced Joe Delgado, executive vice president, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the LD Micro Invitational XII, taking place on June 7-9, 2022.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Access: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

1:1 Meetings: Tuesday/Wednesday, June 7/8, 2022

Please sign up for one-on-ones through the LD Micro conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,25 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,04 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,53 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 12,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 69,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phil Rafnson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Sherman Chief Financial Officer
David Richards Senior Vice President-Engineering
Bevan Wright Director & Executive Vice President-Operations
Katherine D. Crothall Independent Director
