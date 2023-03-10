Moving iMage Technologies : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 6, 2023

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.

17760 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA92708

Common Stock, $0.00001 par value MITQ NYSE American LLC

Item 3.03 Material Modifications to Rights of Security Holders

The disclosure required by this Item is included in Item 5.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On March 6, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") approved an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws that amends the quorum for a stockholders' meeting or action to be at least 33 1/3% of all shares of stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote thereat, present in person or represented by proxy.

The foregoing summary of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

