Moving iMage Technologies : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K

03/10/2023 | 01:55pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 6, 2023

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40511 85-1836381
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

17760 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA92708

(Address, including zip code, of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code (714) 751-7998

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.00001 par value MITQ NYSE American LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 3.03 Material Modifications to Rights of Security Holders

The disclosure required by this Item is included in Item 5.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On March 6, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") approved an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws that amends the quorum for a stockholders' meeting or action to be at least 33 1/3% of all shares of stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote thereat, present in person or represented by proxy.

The foregoing summary of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit
Number 		Description
3.1 Amendment No. 1 to the Amended and Restated Bylaws of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.
Date: March 10, 2023 By: /s/ Phil Rafnson
Name: Phil Rafnson
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Moving Image Technologies Inc published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 18:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
