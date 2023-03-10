Moving iMage Technologies : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):
March 6, 2023
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-40511
85-1836381
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
17760 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA92708
(Address, including zip code, of principal executive offices)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code
(714) 751-7998
N/A
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
¨
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.00001 par value
MITQ
NYSE American LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company x
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨
Item 3.03
|
Material Modifications to Rights of Security Holders
The disclosure required by this Item is included in Item 5.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 5.03
|
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
On March 6, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") approved an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws that amends the quorum for a stockholders' meeting or action to be at least 33 1/3% of all shares of stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote thereat, present in person or represented by proxy.
The foregoing summary of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01
|
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit
Number
Description
3.1
Amendment No. 1 to the Amended and Restated Bylaws of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.
Date: March 10, 2023
By:
/s/ Phil Rafnson
|
Name:
Phil Rafnson
|
Title:
Chief Executive Officer
