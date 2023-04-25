Advanced search
    MITQ   US62464R1095

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MITQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:57:30 2023-04-25 pm EDT
0.9740 USD   +0.29%
Moving iMage Technologies Names William F. Greene Chief Financial Officer

04/25/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), the leading provider of custom-designed and 3rd Party technology and services for cinema exhibition and an emerging business in live entertainment venues and Esports, announced that it has removed the “interim” tag from William “Bill” Greene, naming him chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Greene, who joined the Company as interim CFO in January 2023, brings an extensive background in public accounting, SEC reporting, capital raising, M&A due diligence and internal controls working as a CFO, Big 8 auditor and financial consultant for both public and private companies. Greene holds a B.S. in Business Administration, with a concentration in Accounting from the California State University - Dominguez Hills.

About Moving iMage Technologies

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry and is expanding into live entertainment venues and Esports. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary manufactured products is a leading provider of cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
03:07pMoving iMage Technologies Names William F. Greene Chief Financial Officer
BU
04/17Moving iMage Technologies Announces Projects for Three Colleges and Universities
BU
04/06Moving iMage Technologies Awarded Contract for New Flix Brewhouse Dine-In Cinema in Man..
BU
03/24Sector Update: Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Friday
MT
03/24Moving iMage Technologies Says Board Renews $1 Million Share Buyback Authorization
MT
03/23Moving Image Technologies Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/23Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) Board of Directors Renews $1 Million Share Repurchase P..
BU
03/23Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $1 million worth of its..
CI
03/23Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
03/15Moving iMage Technologies Says It Has No Direct Exposure to Silicon Valley, Signature B..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,35 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 10,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 69,4%
Technical analysis trends MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phil Rafnson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William F. Greene Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Richards Senior Vice President-Engineering
Bevan Wright Director & Executive Vice President-Operations
Katherine D. Crothall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.55%11
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-1.47%8 900
NIKON CORPORATION14.46%3 475
OPT MACHINE VISION TECH CO., LTD.10.43%2 717
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-5.15%1 569
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD6.11%1 364
