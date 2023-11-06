Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its first quarter fiscal 2023 ended November 13, 2023. at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

On Monday, November 13, 2023, the earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Monday, November 13, 2023, 12:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471

Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1642336&tp_key=f7b20dddac

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Access ID: 13742538

Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231106050667/en/