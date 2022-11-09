Advanced search
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MITQ)
2022-11-08
1.060 USD   -5.36%
Moving iMage Technologies to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on November 15, 2022

11/09/2022
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its first quarter fiscal 2022, which ended September 30, 2022. at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/. In addition, management will host a conference call and audio webcast to review the Company’s results and forward expectations at 11:00 a.m Eastern Time.

Dial-in and Webcast Information
Date/Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ET
Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018
Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1582601&tp_key=ae97d6bd91

Replay
Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13734423
Replay Start: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. ET
Replay Expiry: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET

About Moving iMage Technologies
MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,35 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,6 M 11,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 69,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phil Rafnson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Sherman Chief Financial Officer
David Richards Senior Vice President-Engineering
Bevan Wright Director & Executive Vice President-Operations
Katherine D. Crothall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-49.52%12
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-21.70%8 069
NIKON CORPORATION19.52%3 645
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-29.55%1 519
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.-1.22%1 384
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-39.41%1 131