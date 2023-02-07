Moving iMage Technologies to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on February 14, 2023

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its second quarter fiscal 2023, which ended December 31, 2022. at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/. In addition, management will host a conference call and audio webcast to review the Company’s results and forward expectations at 11:00 a.m Eastern Time.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. ET

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1597941&tp_key=ef82d2e391

Telephone Replay

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Expiration: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET

Access ID: 13736361

Telephone Replays will be made available approximately 3 hours after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

