  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MITQ   US62464R1095

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MITQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:00:00 2023-02-07 pm EST
1.205 USD   +0.42%
03:26pMoving iMage Technologies to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on February 14, 2023
BU
07:02aMoving iMage Technologies Announces New Esports Orders From SNDBX for Regional Theater Circuit
BU
02/01Moving iMage Technologies Announces First Esports Orders From SNDBX
BU
Summary 
Summary

Moving iMage Technologies to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on February 14, 2023

02/07/2023 | 03:26pm EST
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its second quarter fiscal 2023, which ended December 31, 2022. at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/. In addition, management will host a conference call and audio webcast to review the Company’s results and forward expectations at 11:00 a.m Eastern Time.

Dial-in and Webcast Information
Date/Time: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m. ET
Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4018
Toll/International: 1-201-689-8471
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1597941&tp_key=ef82d2e391

Telephone Replay
Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
Replay Expiration: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM ET
Access ID: 13736361
Telephone Replays will be made available approximately 3 hours after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,35 M - -
Net cash 2022 7,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 13,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 69,1%
Managers and Directors
Phil Rafnson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William F. Greene Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David Richards Senior Vice President-Engineering
Bevan Wright Director & Executive Vice President-Operations
Katherine D. Crothall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.35%13
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD8.58%9 838
NIKON CORPORATION6.89%3 315
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED12.23%1 855
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.42.17%1 652
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD12.37%1 401