  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MITQ   US62464R1095

MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MITQ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 03:59:41 pm EDT
0.9370 USD   +5.28%
04:34pMoving iMage Technologies to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on May 16, 2022
BU
05/04Moving iMage Technologies to Present at Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference
BU
04/26Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase Investor Conference
BU
News 
Summary

Moving iMage Technologies to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on May 16, 2022

05/12/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Earnings Webcast to be held on May 17, 2022

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its Third Quarter Fiscal 2022, which ended March 31, 2022 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The earnings release will be posted on the Moving iMage Technologies investor relations website (https://investors.movingimagetech.com/).

Webcast Information

Management will host a webcast to review the Company’s results and forward expectations. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to brian@haydenir.com or ask questions through the webcast portal in real time.

Webcast Date/Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast Location: https://investors.movingimagetech.com/

Replay
Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay PIN Number: 13730078
Replay Start: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 2:00 p.m. ET
Replay Expiry: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,25 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,04 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,53 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,47 M 9,47 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 70,5%
Managers and Directors
Phil Rafnson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Sherman Chief Financial Officer
David Richards Senior Vice President-Engineering
Bevan Wright Director & Executive Vice President-Operations
Katherine D. Crothall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOVING IMAGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-57.62%9
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-35.09%7 257
NIKON CORPORATION17.10%4 096
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-33.65%1 327
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-48.79%1 165
GOPRO, INC.-38.41%999