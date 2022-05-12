Moving iMage Technologies to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on May 16, 2022

Earnings Webcast to be held on May 17, 2022

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will report financial and operational results for its Third Quarter Fiscal 2022, which ended March 31, 2022 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The earnings release will be posted on the Moving iMage Technologies investor relations website (https://investors.movingimagetech.com/).

Webcast Information

Management will host a webcast to review the Company’s results and forward expectations. Investors can submit questions ahead of time to brian@haydenir.com or ask questions through the webcast portal in real time.

Webcast Date/Time: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast Location: https://investors.movingimagetech.com/

Replay

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay PIN Number: 13730078

Replay Start: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 2:00 p.m. ET

Replay Expiry: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

