The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.90 as from today 23 February 2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|202.8 NOK
|-0.10%
|+0.65%
|+11.43%
|Feb. 14
The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.90 as from today 23 February 2024.
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+11.43%
|9 974 M $
|+12.97%
|8 058 M $
|-1.39%
|2 337 M $
|+23.46%
|1 935 M $
|-0.67%
|1 847 M $
|+0.88%
|1 436 M $
|+16.97%
|1 056 M $
|-1.00%
|944 M $
|+3.55%
|586 M $
|-23.19%
|566 M $