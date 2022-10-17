Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Mowi ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOWI   NO0003054108

MOWI ASA

(MOWI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-10-14 am EDT
136.60 NOK   -1.34%
12:30aMowi Asa (ose : MOWI): Q3 2022 Trading update
AQ
10/04Mowi Cancels $17 Million Salmon Mass Growth Purchase on New Norwegian Taxes
MT
10/04Mowi cancels acquisition of MAB growth following resource tax proposal
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q3 2022 Trading update

10/17/2022 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harvest volumes Q3 2022 (1)

Farming Norway87.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Scotland14.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Chile17.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Canada11.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Ireland2.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Faroes2.0 thousand tonnes
Total134.0 thousand tonnes

In connection with the presentation of the Q2 2022 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 131 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q3 2022.

Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE).

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 240 million in Q3 2022 (EUR 131 million in Q3 2021).

Total Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

NorwayEUR  2.55
ScotlandEUR  0.30
ChileEUR   1.25
CanadaEUR  -0.35   (Canada West: EUR 0.80)
IrelandEUR   -1.20
FaroesEUR   1.05

Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 30 million (EUR 22 million in Q3 2021) and Feed EUR 15 million in Q3 2022 (EUR 10 million in Q3 2021). Farming Scotland and Ireland were negatively impacted by environmental issues related to micro-jellyfish; incident-based mortality was EUR 0.5/kg in Scotland and EUR 3/kg in Ireland.

Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 1 355 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects).

The complete Q3 2022 report will be released on 9 November at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about MOWI ASA
12:30aMowi Asa (ose : MOWI): Q3 2022 Trading update
AQ
10/04Mowi Cancels $17 Million Salmon Mass Growth Purchase on New Norwegian Taxes
MT
10/04Mowi cancels acquisition of MAB growth following resource tax proposal
GL
10/04Mowi cancels acquisition of MAB growth following resource tax proposal
GL
09/28European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets
RE
09/28Mowi Notes Norway's Plan to Launch 40% Resource Tax on Salmon, Trout Farming
MT
09/28Norway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
RE
09/28Mowi Asa (ose : MOWI): Proposal for resource tax on salmon farming in Norway
GL
09/28Mowi Asa (ose : MOWI): Proposal for resource tax on salmon farming in Norway
GL
09/28Norway to hike taxes on power producers, fish farming by $3 bln
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 174 M 5 043 M 5 043 M
Net income 2022 902 M 879 M 879 M
Net Debt 2022 1 535 M 1 496 M 1 496 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,59x
Yield 2022 7,46%
Capitalization 6 795 M 6 622 M 6 622 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 800
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart MOWI ASA
Duration : Period :
Mowi ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOWI ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,14 €
Average target price 25,53 €
Spread / Average Target 94,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan Olle Vindheim Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Ellingsen Chief Financial Officer
Ole-Eirik Lerøy Chairman
Catarina Martins Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Øyvind Oaland Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOWI ASA-34.55%6 622
SALMAR ASA-48.22%3 473
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA-39.36%2 334
THAI UNION GROUP-6.15%2 225
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA-35.95%1 289
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.-0.18%1 136