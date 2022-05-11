Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Mowi ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOWI   NO0003054108

MOWI ASA

(MOWI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/10 10:25:05 am EDT
243.60 NOK   -0.61%
12:32aMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Quarterly dividend
GL
12:31aMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Quarterly dividend
AQ
12:31aEarnings almost double to reach record-high levels for Mowi
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

05/11/2022 | 12:32am EDT
The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 10 May 2022 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.95 per share, consisting of NOK 1.44 per share in ordinary dividend and NOK 0.51 per share in extraordinary dividend.

Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 19 May 2022. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 20 May 2022. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 23 May 2022. The expected payment date is 31 May 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about MOWI ASA
12:32aMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Quarterly dividend
GL
12:31aEarnings almost double to reach record-high levels for Mowi
GL
05/05MOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Presentation of Q1 2022 results 11 May 2022 at 08:00 (CET)
GL
04/29MOWI : Demerger of Mowi ASA
PU
04/13MOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Q1 2022 Trading update
AQ
04/13Mowi ASA Announces Production Results for the First Quarter of 2021
CI
03/30MOWI : New processing plant in Mowi Norway Region Mid
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 49 349 M 5 081 M 5 081 M
Net income 2022 6 792 M 699 M 699 M
Net Debt 2022 13 059 M 1 345 M 1 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 126 B 12 971 M 12 971 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 10 484
Free-Float 85,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 243,60 NOK
Average target price 258,30 NOK
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan Olle Vindheim Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Ellingsen Chief Financial Officer
Ole-Eirik Lerøy Chairman
Catarina Martins Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Øyvind Oaland Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOWI ASA17.44%13 110
SALMAR ASA13.90%8 431
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA20.29%5 109
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA32.52%2 944
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.82%2 235
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.5.34%1 367