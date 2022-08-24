Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Mowi ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOWI   NO0003054108

MOWI ASA

(MOWI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-08-23 am EDT
218.30 NOK   -0.68%
12:31aMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Quarterly dividend
AQ
12:31aRecord result for Mowi in the second quarter
GL
12:31aTidenes beste kvartalsresultat for Mowi
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

08/24/2022 | 12:32am EDT
The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 23 August 2022 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 2.30 per share in the form of an ordinary dividend.

Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 1 September 2022. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 2 September 2022. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 5 September 2022. The expected payment date is 12 September 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Financials
Sales 2022 5 099 M 5 098 M 5 098 M
Net income 2022 793 M 793 M 793 M
Net Debt 2022 1 308 M 1 307 M 1 307 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 4,35%
Capitalization 11 642 M 11 639 M 11 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 10 484
Free-Float 85,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 22,51 €
Average target price 25,53 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan Olle Vindheim Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Ellingsen Chief Financial Officer
Ole-Eirik Lerøy Chairman
Catarina Martins Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Øyvind Oaland Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOWI ASA5.32%11 538
SALMAR ASA14.72%8 333
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA2.67%4 280
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA8.36%2 362
THAI UNION GROUP-11.28%2 239
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.6.63%1 309