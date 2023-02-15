Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Mowi ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOWI   NO0003054108

MOWI ASA

(MOWI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:05 2023-02-14 am EST
177.30 NOK   -0.64%
12:31aMowi Asa (ose : MOWI): Quarterly dividend
GL
12:31aStrong quarter to end a record year for Mowi
GL
12:30aMowi Asa (ose : MOWI): Quarterly dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

02/15/2023 | 12:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 14 February 2023 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.70 per share in the form of an ordinary dividend.

Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 23 February 2023. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 24 February 2023. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 27 February 2023. The expected payment date is 6 March 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about MOWI ASA
12:31aMowi Asa (ose : MOWI): Quarterly dividend
GL
12:31aStrong quarter to end a record year for Mowi
GL
12:30aMowi Asa (ose : MOWI): Quarterly dividend
AQ
02/09Mowi ASA (OB:MOWI) acquired Dawnfresh Seafoods Limited.
CI
02/01Mowi Asa (ose : MOWI): Presentation of Q4 2022 results 15 February 2023 at 08:00 (CET)
GL
02/01Mowi Asa (ose : MOWI): Presentation of Q4 2022 results 15 February 2023 at 08:00 (CET)
AQ
01/24European shares slip as economic growth data fuels rate hike concerns
RE
01/24European shares steady ahead of PMI data
RE
01/18US Ends Probe on Price-Fixing Allegations vs Norwegian Company Mowi
MT
01/18Mowi Asa (ose : MOWI): Department of Justice USA has closed its investigation
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 174 M 5 554 M 5 554 M
Net income 2022 902 M 968 M 968 M
Net Debt 2022 1 535 M 1 647 M 1 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,39x
Yield 2022 6,03%
Capitalization 8 407 M 9 023 M 9 023 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 484
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart MOWI ASA
Duration : Period :
Mowi ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOWI ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,26 €
Average target price 25,53 €
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan Olle Vindheim Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Ellingsen Chief Financial Officer
Ole-Eirik Lerøy Chairman
Catarina Martins Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Øyvind Oaland Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOWI ASA6.73%9 023
SALMAR ASA16.27%6 419
LEROY SEAFOOD1.09%3 284
THAI UNION GROUP-6.51%2 187
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA5.82%1 869
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.-4.55%1 228