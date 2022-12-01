Advanced search
    MOWI   NO0003054108

MOWI ASA

(MOWI)
2022-12-01
157.25 NOK   +2.34%
09:24aMowi (ose : MOWI): Share purchase program for employees in Mowi
GL
11/18Mowi Asa : Ex-dividend NOK 1.70 today
GL
11/18Mowi Asa : Ex-dividend NOK 1.70 today
AQ
Mowi (OSE:MOWI): Share purchase program for employees in Mowi

12/01/2022 | 09:24am EST
The Board of Directors of Mowi ASA (the "Company") has resolved to offer all permanent employees in the Company and its Norwegian, Scottish and Canadian subsidiaries the opportunity to purchase shares in the Company at a discounted price.

The offer to employees is based on the average purchasing price for the Company's shares on 1 December 2022 of NOK 155.3365 per share.

Based on the above, eligible employees were presented with three alternative offers:

  • Alternative 1: Purchase 48 shares at a value of approximately NOK 7,500, with a taxable discount of NOK 1,500 and a purchase price around NOK 6,000.
  • Alternative 2: Purchase 96 shares at a value of approximately NOK 15,000, with a taxable discount of NOK 3,000 and a purchase price around NOK 12,000.
  • Alternative 3: Purchase 193 shares at a value of approximately NOK 30,000, with a taxable discount of NOK 6,000 and a purchase price around NOK 24,000.

At the end of the acceptance period, the Company had received acceptances of these offers from 970 employees for a total of 175,342 shares. To comply with its obligation in relation to the acceptances received, the Company has on 1 December 2022 purchased 175,342 shares in the market at an average price of NOK 155.3365. In total 175,342 shares will be sold to the employees having accepted to participate in the share program on the terms referred to above.

Pursuant to disclosure requirements under the Market Abuse Regulation, attached is an overview of primary insiders in the Company that have increased their shareholding according to the above.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Financials
Sales 2022 5 174 M 5 336 M 5 336 M
Net income 2022 902 M 930 M 930 M
Net Debt 2022 1 535 M 1 583 M 1 583 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,64x
Yield 2022 6,55%
Capitalization 7 737 M 7 978 M 7 978 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 10 484
Free-Float 85,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,96 €
Average target price 25,53 €
Spread / Average Target 70,6%
Managers and Directors
Ivan Olle Vindheim Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Ellingsen Chief Financial Officer
Ole-Eirik Lerøy Chairman
Catarina Martins Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Øyvind Oaland Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOWI ASA-26.38%7 978
SALMAR ASA-43.22%5 028
LEROY SEAFOOD-30.25%2 876
THAI UNION GROUP-12.31%2 257
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA-24.44%1 629
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.-3.87%1 166