29 Jul 2024 15:50 CEST
Mowi ASA
Det er fastsatt ny Obligasjonsrente for NO0010874050.
Ny Obligasjonsrente i Renteperioden 31.07.2024 - 31.10.2024 er 5.236.
Ticker: MOWI03 ESG
Den nye Obligasjonsrenten og Renteperioden er fastsatt i henhold til
Obligasjonsavtalen.
Se vedlagt dokument for utfyllende informasjon.
(Publisert av Nordic Trustee)
Mowi ASA
