Mowi ASA specializes in breeding, processing and marketing salmon and trout. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of fish (96.8%). The group is also develops production of fish-based products activity (smoked salmon, fish terrines, rillettes, etc.); - farming and preparation of fish (3.1%): salmon, trout, cod, sturgeon, etc. The activity is carried out primarily in Norway, Scotland, Canada, Chile, Ireland and the Faeroe Islands; - production of fish feed (0.1%). Net sales break down by family of products between prepared, processed and smoked salmon (59.9%) and whole salmon (40.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (71.4%), America (19.1%), Asia (8.4%) and other (1.1%).