Mowi : Villaroel new COO Americas

Mowi has appointed Fernando Villarroel (45) as Chief Operating Officer Farming Americas.

Mr Villarroel is Managing Director of Mowi Chile and has held a variety of executive positions in the farming industry including being Managing Director of Cermaq Canada for 10 years. Mr Villarroel holds a degree in Auditing and Management from the Universidad Austral of Chile.

'I am very pleased that Fernando has accepted this challenge. He is a very experienced farmer with 20 years' experience from various key positions in the salmon industry. Fernando and his team have delivered stellar biological figures in Mowi Chile after he took the reins in 2017', says Ivan Vindheim, CEO of Mowi.

Mr Villaroel will still hold the position as Managing Director of Mowi Chile.

Further to this appointment Mowi Faroes will be organised under COO Farming Scotland and Ireland.

The changes will be effective from 26 October 2020, and the Group Management Team will consists of:

CEO: Ivan Vindheim

CFO: Kristian Ellingsen

COO Farming Norway: Øyvind Oaland

COO Farming Scotland, Ireland and the Faroes: Ben Hadfield

COO Farming Americas: Fernando Villarroel

COO Sales & Marketing: Ola Brattvoll

COO Feed: Atle Kvist

Chief Technology Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer: Catarina Martins

Chief HR Officer: Anne Lorgen Riise