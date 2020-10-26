Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/26 05:40:52 am
160.375 NOK   -2.24%
05:25aMOWI : Villaroel new COO Americas
PU
01:30aMOWI ASA : Organisational change
AQ
10/15MOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Q3 2020 Trading update
AQ
Mowi : Villaroel new COO Americas

10/26/2020 | 05:25am EDT
Villaroel new COO Americas

Mowi has appointed Fernando Villarroel (45) as Chief Operating Officer Farming Americas.

Mr Villarroel is Managing Director of Mowi Chile and has held a variety of executive positions in the farming industry including being Managing Director of Cermaq Canada for 10 years. Mr Villarroel holds a degree in Auditing and Management from the Universidad Austral of Chile.

'I am very pleased that Fernando has accepted this challenge. He is a very experienced farmer with 20 years' experience from various key positions in the salmon industry. Fernando and his team have delivered stellar biological figures in Mowi Chile after he took the reins in 2017', says Ivan Vindheim, CEO of Mowi.

Mr Villaroel will still hold the position as Managing Director of Mowi Chile.

Further to this appointment Mowi Faroes will be organised under COO Farming Scotland and Ireland.

The changes will be effective from 26 October 2020, and the Group Management Team will consists of:

  • CEO: Ivan Vindheim
  • CFO: Kristian Ellingsen
  • COO Farming Norway: Øyvind Oaland
  • COO Farming Scotland, Ireland and the Faroes: Ben Hadfield
  • COO Farming Americas: Fernando Villarroel
  • COO Sales & Marketing: Ola Brattvoll
  • COO Feed: Atle Kvist
  • Chief Technology Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer: Catarina Martins
  • Chief HR Officer: Anne Lorgen Riise

Disclaimer

Mowi ASA published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:24:06 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 42 802 M 4 611 M 4 611 M
Net income 2020 1 737 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2020 16 953 M 1 826 M 1 826 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,6x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 84 832 M 9 165 M 9 139 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 85,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Olle Vindheim Chief Executive Officer
Ole-Eirik Lerøy Chairman
Øyvind Oaland Chief Operating Officer-Farming Norway
Kristian Ellingsen Chief Financial Officer
Catarina Martins Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOWI ASA-28.11%9 165
SALMAR ASA8.28%6 164
TOYO SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.13.39%5 117
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA-16.26%3 141
THAI UNION GROUP0.00%2 319
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA-21.43%1 543
