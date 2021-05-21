Log in
    MOWI   NO0003054108

MOWI ASA

(MOWI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 05/21 08:30:08 am
212.8 NOK   +1.33%
08:19aMOWI  : Merger of Lofoten Aqua AS into Mowi ASA
PU
05/20MOWI  : Record-high Q1 volumes and lower Farming cost for Mowi
AQ
05/20MOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): 2021 Salmon Industry Handbook
AQ
Mowi : Merger of Lofoten Aqua AS into Mowi ASA

05/21/2021 | 08:19am EDT
Merger of Lofoten Aqua AS into Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA completed the acquisition of 100 % of the shares in Lofoten Aqua AS on the 28 April 2021. Lofoten Aqua AS's only asset is a license. Mowi ASA consider a merger of Lofoten Aqua AS into Mowi ASA as the best solution to integrate the business in Lofoten Aqua AS into the business in Mowi Group.

Based on the above, the boards of directors of the two companies have prepared and signed a joint merger plan.

In accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Act the merger plan and appendices is now available to the shareholders on the internet site of the company.

Following the merger, Lofoten Aqua AS will be dissolved and its assets, rights and liabilities be transferred to Mowi ASA.

See the merger plan with attachments for more details and information:

Merger plan

Appendix 1: Annual account, annual report and auditor's report for the last three financial years of the Acquiring Company

Mowi ASA Annual Reports

Appendix 2: Annual account, annual report and auditor's report for the last three financial years of the Transferor Company

Årsregnskap Lofoten Aqua AS 2018

Årsregnskap Lofoten Aqua AS 2019

Årsregnskap Lofoten Aqua AS 2020

Appendix 3: Half-yearly financial report pursuant to section 5-6 of the Securities Trading Act with the balance sheet date 25.08.2020 for the parent company

Mowi ASA Financial Report Q2 2020

Appendix 4: Articles of association for the parent company and the subsidiary

Mowi ASA Articles of Association

Lofoten Aqua AS - Articles of Association

The merger plan will be registered and announced at the Brønnøysund Register Center.

Disclaimer

Mowi ASA published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
