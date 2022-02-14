Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Mowi ASA
  News
  Summary
    MOWI   NO0003054108

MOWI ASA

(MOWI)
  Report
Mowi's announced intention to launch a voluntary offer for NTS ASA will not be executed

02/14/2022 | 10:21am EST
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

With reference to the stock exchange announcement dated 24 January 2022. Mowi’s announced intention to launch a voluntary offer to acquire all outstanding shares in NTS ASA will not be executed as the conditions no longer are satisfied.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Financials
Sales 2021 41 920 M 4 764 M 4 764 M
Net income 2021 4 896 M 556 M 556 M
Net Debt 2021 14 227 M 1 617 M 1 617 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 123 B 13 957 M 13 957 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 11 684
Free-Float 85,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 237,50 NOK
Average target price 237,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target -0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan Olle Vindheim Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Ellingsen Chief Financial Officer
Ole-Eirik Lerøy Chairman
Catarina Martins Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Øyvind Oaland Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOWI ASA13.80%13 957
SALMAR ASA10.23%8 954
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA16.36%5 430
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.69%2 993
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA20.77%2 947
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.1.84%1 485