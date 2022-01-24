Mowi to Launch Competing Bid for NTS With $1.5 Billion Offer

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian seafood company Mowi ASA on Monday said it intends to launch a 13.8 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.5 billion) bid for aquaculture group NTS ASA, topping a bid made by NTS shareholders last week.

Mowi's NOK110-a-share bid would comprise 50% cash and 50% in shares issued in Mowi, above the NOK105-a-share bid launched by a company owned by shareholders in NTS that represents more than 50% of the shares in NTS.

"Mowi has followed the NTS Group for several years and is impressed by how the employees, management team and owners have developed the NTS Group into one of the leading producers of Atlantic salmon in Norway and Iceland," Mowi said.

NTS also holds development licenses in Arctic Offshore Farming and the aqua service company Froy ASA, Mowi said.

The offer won't be subject to any conditions relating to the obtaining of any antitrust approvals, Mowi said.

