  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Mowi ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOWI   NO0003054108

MOWI ASA

(MOWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Mowi to Launch Competing Bid for NTS With $1.5 Billion Offer

01/24/2022 | 03:40am EST
By Dominic Chopping


Norwegian seafood company Mowi ASA on Monday said it intends to launch a 13.8 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.5 billion) bid for aquaculture group NTS ASA, topping a bid made by NTS shareholders last week.

Mowi's NOK110-a-share bid would comprise 50% cash and 50% in shares issued in Mowi, above the NOK105-a-share bid launched by a company owned by shareholders in NTS that represents more than 50% of the shares in NTS.

"Mowi has followed the NTS Group for several years and is impressed by how the employees, management team and owners have developed the NTS Group into one of the leading producers of Atlantic salmon in Norway and Iceland," Mowi said.

NTS also holds development licenses in Arctic Offshore Farming and the aqua service company Froy ASA, Mowi said.

The offer won't be subject to any conditions relating to the obtaining of any antitrust approvals, Mowi said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-22 0340ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRØY ASA -0.36% 55.5 Real-time Quote.7.12%
MOWI ASA 0.44% 207.4 Real-time Quote.-1.05%
NTS ASA 12.33% 123 Real-time Quote.19.02%
Financials
Sales 2021 41 525 M 4 671 M 4 671 M
Net income 2021 4 957 M 558 M 558 M
Net Debt 2021 14 792 M 1 664 M 1 664 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 107 B 12 041 M 12 012 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 11 684
Free-Float -
Chart MOWI ASA
Duration : Period :
Mowi ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOWI ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 206,50 NOK
Average target price 235,56 NOK
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan Olle Vindheim Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Ellingsen Chief Financial Officer
Ole-Eirik Lerøy Chairman
Catarina Martins Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer
Øyvind Oaland Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MOWI ASA-1.05%12 041
SALMAR ASA-2.60%7 851
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA5.16%4 870
THAI UNION GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.51%2 766
AUSTEVOLL SEAFOOD ASA6.39%2 576
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD.-1.84%1 458