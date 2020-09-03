Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moxian, Inc.    MOXC

MOXIAN, INC.

(MOXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Moxian announces acquisition by Btab Group, Inc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 06:16am EDT

Singapore, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxian, Inc. (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (MOXC), an offline-to-online (O2O) social media services and Internet media marketing services provider, today announces that Btab Group Inc., (“Btab”) which Moxian intends to acquire pursuant to the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement signed on August 27, 2020, has entered into detailed negotiations with finalized documentation (expected to be signed in a matter of days) for the acquisition of a food processing company in India (the “Target”).

The Target has approximately USD$15 million in annual revenues with a client base that is growing rapidly throughout India and Asia. This acquisition is the first of many that Btab intends to complete. This, and future planned acquisitions, will not only strengthen the global supply chain of the Btab group but add greater value to the proposed merger with Moxian.

Commenting on the new upcoming acquisition, Mr. William Yap, Chairman of the Company, said “We are pleased to see Btab Group’s aggressive growth and its efforts to the continuation of adding value to all of us.”

About Moxian, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Moxian is located in Shenzhen, China, with subsidiaries in Beijing, Malaysia and Hong Kong, it is an O2O integrated platform operator, and a service provider of social media and Internet media marketing.

About Btab Group, Inc:

Founded in 2014 and established as a Holding Company in 2018 as Btab Group of Companies (Btab Group Inc,), with a central location in Sydney Australia, having offices in Australia, China, UK and USA. Btab is an e-commerce services provider and a product supplier to small businesses.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be governed by terms such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” Believe, “estimate”, “potential”, “continue”, “in progress”, “goal”, “guidance expectations” and similar statements are identified. The company may also include in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), annual reports to shareholders, press releases and other written materials, as well as oral statements from third parties to the company’s management, directors or employees. Oral forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s philosophy and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, the following: company’s goals and strategies; future business development; financial status and operating results; expected growth of China’s credit industry, especially the expected growth of China’s online lending platform; market-oriented and credit products and The demand and acceptance of services; and the ability of credit to attract and retain borrowers and lenders in the market; the relationship between the company and strategic partners; industry competition; and policies and regulations related to the company’s structure, business and industry. More detailed information about these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in the company’s introduction is the latest information as of the date of publication of the company. Except as provided by applicable law, the company is not obligated to update such information.

For further information, please contact

Tan.wanhong@moxiangroup.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MOXIAN, INC.
06:16aMoxian announces acquisition by Btab Group, Inc
GL
08/28MOXIAN : Proxy Statement 2020
PU
08/27MOXIAN, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements ..
AQ
08/27Moxian, Inc agrees merger terms with Btab Group, Inc
GL
08/26MOXIAN, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rul..
AQ
08/17MOXIAN, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/14MOXIAN : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/10Moxian signs a Letter of Intent with Btab Group, Inc
GL
2019Moxian, inc. signs a letter of intent with a beijing e-sports company
GL
2019Moxian, inc appoints former ceo, james tan to the board
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,37 M - -
Net income 2019 0,30 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 97,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 35,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 184x
EV / Sales 2019 66,0x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart MOXIAN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moxian, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MOXIAN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Qing Hu Hao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guan Hong Yap Chairman
Guang Yu Shi Chief Operating Officer
Wan Hong Tan Chief Financial Officer
Khuat Keok Choong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MOXIAN, INC.4.74%36
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.01%78 889
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-6.52%45 364
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA10.34%24 735
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS4.58%16 958
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED105.45%15 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group