    MP   US5533681012

MP MATERIALS CORP.

(MP)
  Report
All news about MP MATERIALS CORP.
12:01pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MP Materials Corp. (MP) on ..
BU
11/02INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of MP Materials Co..
BU
10/26MP Materials Shares Fall After Critical Report From Grizzly Research
MT
10/25MP MATERIALS : to Participate in 45th Annual Gabelli Automotive Symposium
BU
10/21MP MATERIALS : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
BU
10/19BIOXYTRAN : U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says
RE
10/13Certain Common Stock of MP Materials Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on..
CI
10/13Certain Restricted Stock Units of MP Materials Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement..
CI
09/29MP MATERIALS : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on MP Materials to $38 From $43, Mainta..
MT
09/20INSIDER SELL : MP Materials
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MP MATERIALS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 281 M - -
Net income 2021 99,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 64,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 015 M 6 015 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,0x
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart MP MATERIALS CORP.
MP Materials Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MP MATERIALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 33,84 $
Average target price 41,86 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Henry Litinsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Sean Corbett Chief Financial Officer
Michael Rosenthal Chief Operating Officer
Andrew A. McKnight Independent Director
Daniel Allen Gold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MP MATERIALS CORP.5.19%6 122
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED5.66%25 980
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD248.59%25 362
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA34.28%13 299
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.73%10 328
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-8.93%9 972