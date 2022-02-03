Log in
    MP   US5533681012

MP MATERIALS CORP.

(MP)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in MP Materials Corp. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/03/2022 | 03:36pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MP Materials Corp. (“MP” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MP) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. MP is the subject of a report published by Bonitas Research on February 3, 2022. The report alleges that the Company engaged in a price manipulation scheme with a related party. According to the report, the Company’s related party “overpaid for MP concentrates to artificially inflate MP’s profits. The 2021 scheme conveniently coincided with the SPAC insider lock-up expiration so that MP Insiders could sell MP stock at artificially inflated prices.” Based on this news, shares of MP dropped by 14% in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
